This Luxury Royal Harbor Real Estate Offering Was Designed to Impress

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The Cabral Group of Naples Luxury Waterfront Properties welcomes the availability of this five bedroom Royal Harbor estate. With just under 5,000 square feet of floor space, this opulent property was built with an emphasis on sparing no expense when it comes to amenities and upgrades.



The driveway leading up to the residence is lined with tall, noble palm trees and meticulous landscaping to bring out the highest level of beauty in its green grass and lusciously growing plant life. At the end of the paved entryway lies the impressive home with its massive entrance and spacious three-car attached garage.



As impressive as the front view of this residence is, the true opulence begins as soon as residents and guests pass through the front door. Decorated to bring out the true essence of Florida living, this Royal Harbor property features dark wood flooring throughout the majority of the common areas and the master suite, with most of the other bedrooms covered in unique, top-of-the-line striped carpet. The walls of the interior present a variety of light and pastel colors which further accentuate the coastal décor which runs constant through the home.



Despite the magnificence of the inside of the estate, the most astonishing aspect may very well be the residence’s rear. Located directly on Haldeman Creek, the views from the second floor’s terrace highlight one of the best reasons to purchase Royal Harbor real estate. Whether the day consists of cooling off in the large infinity edge pool, or the evening is spent enjoying a relaxing sunset over the water from the spa, there are few places in the world more relaxing.



For time not spent in the water, the rear of the property was designed with a lower level sun deck which promotes a peaceful ambiance through its nearby soothing waterfall. Also featured in the home’s rear is a long, eighty foot floating concrete dock which is equipped with a dual boat lift and full electrical service.



In Naples, there is no shortage of outdoor activities which highlight the benefits of warm, sunny Florida. Home to many miles of shoreline featuring some of the most beautiful blue water in the state, the region is perfect for anyone whose idea of paradise includes white sandy beaches. For those searching for a little bit more action, Southwest Florida is home to hundreds of the highly acclaimed golf courses designed by some of the most prominent architects in the world.



For more information regarding the homes for sale in Royal Harbor please visit:



http://naplesluxurywaterfrontproperties.com/royal-harbor-real-estate/



Naples Luxury Waterfront Properties

180 9th St. S. #300

Naples, FL 34102

239-963-6590

ccsellsnaplesfl@gmail.com

Naplesluxurywaterfrontproperties.com