This Morning I Woke Up Dead: Thought-Provoking New Novel Transcends Life & Death in Pursuit of Love

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- While love is the world’s most powerful energy, the reality that lovers must eventually separate at death is a thought that haunts millions. However, a compelling novel by Mindy Larson transcends life and death to prove that true love never dies.



‘This Morning I Woke Up Dead’, now released in its stunning second edition, is causing thousands of readers to hug their loved ones a little tighter.



Synopsis:



What would you do? What rules would you break to be with your soul mate? This morning Hadley Christensen and Dominic Morris woke up living their dream lives. They are engaged and each has promising careers in the medical field. They are happier and more fulfilled than they have ever been, and they are ready to begin their happily ever after.



Sadly, on her way to work, Hadley is in an accident. Before taking her last breath, she realizes she is already dead - and everyone on Earth is too. Now Hadley and Dominic must each find a way to live without one another. How do they continue when they are two parts of one flame?



Hadley is given permission by the Masters to contact Dominic in the hopes he will also realize he is already dead. If Dominic can open his mind to hear Hadley they can be together forever. Is Dominic ready to give up life the way he knows it?



The author is confident that her narrative will help readers around the world discover love’s true power.



“This is a book full of ‘what if’s. Readers will find themselves exploring their own love stories and questioning how far they would go to continue their own personal love story. While the question is of course hypothetical, I hope everyone turns the last page with more appreciation for those they have in their life,” says Larson.



Feedback from readers has been nothing but glowing.



“This is a great book about what possibly could happen if we die. I know quite a few people that feel there has to be more than one higher power in charge and this book explores that. It also gave an excellent meaning of soul mates. I thoroughly enjoyed this unique view of the afterlife,” says Simone Lily-Egerter.



Rebel Regan experienced the book’s personal impact, commenting, “This Morning I Woke Up Dead takes you on a journey of discovery as two souls fight against their undeniably difficult situation of being tormented and separated by different realms of existence, proving that those who are destined to be together will not be kept apart by a beating heart.”



‘This Morning I Woke Up Dead’, published by Lavish Publishing, is available now:

Amazon: http://amzn.to/18SYXUn

iTunes: http://bit.ly/18KKkTd

Kobo: http://bit.ly/1bLcMGN

Nook: http://bit.ly/19qHmCL



Please note that the publisher will be donating a portion of all profits in November, December and January to the Lupus Foundation.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://thismorningiwokeupdead.blogspot.com.



About Mindy Larson

Mindy Larson has always had a vivid imagination that has only improved with her love of reading and writing. She spent much of her childhood entertaining her three younger brothers with her stories and today she is bringing her imagination to life in books.



When not writing, Mindy enjoys spending time with the love of her life and four children while playing disc golf, cooking, baking, traveling and exploring.