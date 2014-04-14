This National Autism Awareness Month, My IDentity Doctor Answers the Important Question of What to Engrave on Autism Bracelet

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- The Autism society celebrates the month of April as Autism Awareness month since 1970s with a view to emphasize on the increasing need for spreading care and awareness about this heart-breaking disorder. Throughout this month, events and seminars are held to educate people about the cause and conditions of autism and promote a more positive and cordial outlook towards autistic people and address their various issues.



My IDentity Doctor, a trusted provider of Medical Alert ID Jewelry explains that autism is a neurobiological disorder that mars the communication and social skills of people for their whole life. In case of medical emergencies, if they are alone, it is very crucial that they have some kind of accessory that explains their conditions to prevent any further harm to them.



The details and accuracy of the engraving on an autism bracelet are of utmost importance. My IDentity Doctor has been providing engraved medical bracelets for longtime now and they state that besides the name of the person and the medical condition, an autism bracelet should also include ICE contact number and information about any other health issue or allergies.



The details should be in simple format and easy to read and understand which will help the engraving to be clear and in bold font for enhanced visibility. Speaking about the importance of inscriptions in autism alert jewelry pieces, a representative mentions, “Engraving is the most important part as it indicates an individual's medical condition. These bracelets are made to help you during tough times. You must wear it proudly for yourself or for a loved one.”



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability. They provide Alzheimer’s Bracelets, Asthma Bracelets, Cancer Bracelets, High Blood Pressure Bracelets, Hypertension Bracelets, and many more.



For details on products, please visit - http://www.myidentitydoctor.com



Contact Details

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook: facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter: twitter.com/myidentitydoc