This October Get Enriched with MAPS Clinical Conference

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- In the Medical Academy of Pediatric Special Needs, a group of young and dynamic medical experts offer a comprehensive education and fellowship to pediatricians or medical practitioners for the treatment of children suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder and other associated chronic complex conditions.



This particular institution is one-of -a -kind and under the sheer brilliance and acute tutelage of Dr.Daniel Rossignol (MD FAAFAP), the organization has formulated a systematic pediatric CME program to critically impact the medically complex pediatric population.



It has collaborated with the world’s finest pediatric research institutes and has successfully developed a well -scrutinized, CME ( Continuing Medical Education) approved curriculum to help the doctors enrich themselves and implement the evidence based research in full force to make this world a more habitable space for Autism affected children. It is important to bring it to your notice that every one out of eighty-eight children in U.S.A are affected by this disease calling for a total of one out of every thirty household to be under its brutal influence.



MAPS is bringing to you three days of intensive clinician CME training this October (3rd-5th) especially in the area of neuro-developmental disorders also with special focus on immunological dysfunctions and special care to treat children in distress.



MAPS invites Medical Doctors (MD), Doctors of Osteopathy (DO), Naturopathic Doctors (ND), Physician Assistants (PA) and Nurse Practitioners (NP) for their upcoming conference. They are offering you a wide range of topics to choose from.



1. OCD/ODD



2. Allergy



3. Foundation Courses



4. Novel Treatments



5. Immunology



6. Metabolism



7. Clinical Practice



8. ADD/ADHD



A special, collaborative ambiance is being created to foster interaction between all trainees, attendees as well as medical experts and teachers. This in-depth research and focus on evidence explores and advocates both academic and practical clinical application and implementation.



Apart from being trained under absolute expertise, all registrants would also receive study materials for the particular course you've enrolled in. there is complementary breakfast, lunch and refreshments and finally you get to enjoy a grand reception at the MAPS Friday night “ Fellowship Dinner” presented to you by MAPS corporate sponsors.



Contact information

The Medical Academy

of Pediatric Special Needs

16251 Laguna Canyon Rd, Ste 175

Irvine, CA 92618

Tel: 307.213.1400

Email: inquiry@medmaps.org



About Medical Academy of Pediatric Special Needs

Medical Academy of Pediatric Special Needs (MAPS) offers a Comprehensive Education & Fellowship to Medical Professionals for the care of children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and related chronic complex conditions.