This Stress Awareness Month, My IDentity Doctor Points out the Role of Engraved Medical Jewelry in Reducing the Tension and Anxiety During Medical Crisis

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- It was in the year 1992 that a healthy tradition of celebrating April as Stress Awareness Month was started and as with the passage of time the level of stress in people’s lives has increased so has the importance of this month. The lingering stress hampers health, personal life and professional productivity and will power and small but consistent steps of positivity are the only way out.



The reasons of stress can be many; for instance, people suffering from any chronic health issue that stress themselves out with the apprehensions of damage during medical crisis, in case they fall unconscious and fail to provide information about their condition. No doubt, this can be a harming situation because absence of these details may result in wrong medical treatment but there are solutions. With a view to eliminate this particular stress of people, My IDentity Doctor has come up with a huge collection of engraved medical jewelry inscribed with inputs about the health issue of the wearer to keep paramedics and doctors informed in the event of medical emergency.



The company offers medical bracelets for people diagnosed with problems like Alzheimer’s, Diabetes, Epilepsy, Asthma and many other similar ailments. Besides this, they also provide Medical Alert ID Jewelry for people with allergy issues such as Peanut Allergy Bracelets, Penicillin Allergy Bracelets, Sulfa Allergy Bracelets, and many more. In all these medical bracelets, the details are inscribed in bold and black fonts and besides the engraved variants, My IDentity Doctor also provides Custom Medical Bracelets.



The company is dedicated to quality customer care as one of the representative’s mentions, “My Identity Doctor.com believes in providing services that cares for its customers. Somewhat like visiting your doctor that cares for your health and wellbeing. My Identity Doctor.com will do the same as we do care about you and your well-being. Our caring service will pay close attention to your needs, and customizes all items with your safety in-mind. Attention to your information details is very important to you and us.”



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry from them is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability. They provide Alzheimers Bracelets, Asthma Bracelets, Cancer Bracelets, High Blood Pressure Bracelets, Hypertension Bracelets, and many more.



For more details, please visit http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/



Contact Details

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: News@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook:- facebook.com/myidentitydoctor