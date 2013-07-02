This Summer's Fashion Forecast for Men: Hot with a Strong Chance of Classy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- With no sleeves, perfect to flaunt those guns and wear in the sun, the tank tops will radiate waves of high temperatures towards every woman a man wearing it meets this summer. Not to mention, its natural waist will also complement the man's shape as they sizzle.



But who is Yellow Pudding?



Yellow Pudding is an online based and independent label offering quality collections for men, released in limited quantity and that have been designed by its young co-founders, J-Min Yu and Amanda Hays, personally.



They recently launched their first collection for the summer of 2013, which features their Exclusive Classy Wife Beater Tanks.



Their first collection was inspired during their Spring Break Vacation in Panama City, after they saw how people from all backgrounds got together and just had an amazing time together!



'We loved seeing how everyone was smiling and having a laugh with each other, so we just decided to put both of our creative abilities together to design the Classy Wife Beaters. We designed these to bring people together so they can have a good time like that anywhere. This is because family, unity and culture are very important to us.'



The Classy Wife Beater Tanks are sleeveless shirts with Classic Bow Tie and Neck Tie prints. They are made with high quality, 100% Combed Cotton and 90/10 Heather Gray that provide extreme softness and comfort. With their Classic Bow Tie and Neck Tie prints, they guarantee a smart and elegant look. They also provide the easiest way to tie a Bow Tie or a Neck Tie.



They are perfectly designed to be worn on any occasion whether casual or formal. Men can look shocking and bold at the gym, at a bar, at school or even just lounging at the house. They can even look ultimately classy with a tuxedo over them.



As of right now, the Classy Wife Beater tanks are in white with classic black bow tie and neck tie prints. They come in 4 sizes S, M, L, and XL. However, Yellow Pudding will be introducing more exclusive designs in the future.



See their website http://www.yellowpudding.com for more information and follow their label on facebook, twitter, instagram and other social mediums.



Jung Min Yu & Amanda Hays

Yellow Pudding

http;//www.yellowpudding.com