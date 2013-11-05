This Thanksgiving Look Your Best in a Pro Chef Apron

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- The Thanksgiving holiday is a time when cooks of all persuasions give-their-all to prepare their finest and freshest gourmet meal. But those of us who work behind the scenes, preparing the perfect meal, know that things are not always picture perfect in the kitchen. To come out looking best, every home chef requires one key tool: a modern apron that offers both full protection and great style.



Pro Chef Aprons offer men and women a no-fuss, practical solution in the kitchen. As well as classic style, Pro Chef aprons feature an adjustable neck strap, ample twin pockets for easy access to recipe cards, cell phones and other accessories and full-length coverage that offers protection from kitchen grease, stains and spills. Classic black and white pin-stripe fabric offers professional style for at-home cooks and chefs.



"All of our aprons are made with the highest quality fabrics. They offer soil resistance and wrinkle-free features for practical daily use. Their light-weight construction ensures all-day comfort in the hottest environments" says Drew Weston, Product Development Manager at Pro Chef Aprons.



Designed by working chefs, Pro Chef aprons offer the following features and benefits:

- 27" x 31.5" bib apron provides complete coverage and protection from food stains and kitchen grease.

- Large front pockets offer ample space to carry your recipe cards, writing utensils, cell phone and more!

- A fully adjustable neck strap allows for a customized apron fit, suitable for all body types.

- Soft spun, polyester blend fabric is light-weight, wrinkle-free and soil resistant, durable and long lasting.

- Comfortable to wear and easy to clean.

- Pro Chef Aprons provide maximum comfort in the hottest environments.



Pro Chef kitchen aprons are currently on sale at Amazon. Men and women who seek practical style and full protection in the kitchen can now receive this discount for a limited period.



About Pro Chef Aprons

Pro Chef is a leading manufacturer and provider of classic culinary aprons and uniforms for food service professionals. Pro Chef Kitchen Wear is focused on bringing style and practical work wear to chefs and cooks in all kitchen environments.