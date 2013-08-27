THN Wallet Seeks Funding to Begin Production

Victoria, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- A brand new wallet, designed by Cory Kohlman, is currently being prepared for production. The concept of Kohlman’s creation, the THN Wallet, is simple; to provide consumers with a slimly designed wallet that holds the necessities while fitting comfortably in nearly any pocket.



This new, slimly designed wallet is capable of holding up to 8 cards, as well as an adequate amount of paper money. Even at full capacity, the THN Wallet remains slim enough to fit easily into nearly any pocket. Made of fine and durable Nappa leather, it caters to the comfort and necessity of consumers that need to carry a wallet, but prefer a thinner or lighter impact on the pocket.



Production of the wallet will begin in October, but only if the THN Wallet campaign on IndieGoGo.com hits its funding mark of $3500.00 within the next 30 days. The campaign is slated to end on September 26, 2013.



Campaign donations can currently be made in increments of $5.00, $25.00, $30.00, $50.00 and $80.00. The $25.00 and $30.00 donations will give contributors the opportunity to receive one of the first THN Wallets ever produced, while a $50.00 contribution will net the contributor two wallets. The $80.00 contributor will receive a Family Pack of four THN wallets and a micro fiber sunglass case, in addition to a special mention on the product’s website.



About Cory Kohlman

An innovative new designer, the THN Wallet is Kohlman’s very first creation in the male accessory arena. Learn more about the THN Wallet Campaign today.