Thomas Cook Complaints Are Now Monitored by New Twitter Hashtag Launched by Simpson Millar

The law firm has launched a new hashtag on Twitter to help them keep abreast of the most recent Thomas Cook complaints. The new hashtag, #tccomplaints, is already up and running on the popular social media website.



The solicitors at Simpson Millar decided to take this unique approach because they care so much about holidaymakers who have had problems with Thomas Cook. They understand how devastating it can be to look forward to a holiday, only to fall ill with a severe case of food poisoning or other illness. In fact, the firm’s Specialist Travel Law Team has experienced a surge in the number of enquiries about holidays taken with the Thomas Cook tour operator. The specific Thomas Cook holiday complaints have focused mainly on travelers becoming ill whilst on vacation and poor hygiene standards at a number of Thomas Cook hotels. As a result of these unfortunate situations, many people have contacted Simpson Millar to learn more about compensation abroad.



As an article on the firm’s website explained, people who travelled with the tour operator Thomas Cook on package holidays may utilise the 1992 Package Travel Regulations to seek compensation for any illness whilst on holiday. In addition to the new Twitter hashtag, Simpson Millar has devoted an entire section of its website to information about Thomas Cook-related holiday complaints.



“Simpson Millar's Holiday Claims team are offering a free service for people in dispute or who wish to make a complaint about a Thomas Cook Holiday because they were ill or suffered from food poisoning or had an accident abroad at their Thomas Cook hotel because the standards at the hotel were poor or shoddy,” the article noted.



“You can find out quickly and for free whether your complaint has merit and we will give you an idea of how much compensation you should be asking for if you have suffered from a food poisoning illness or a sickness bug at your Thomas Cook hotel.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Simpson Millar and how they can help travelers who suffered an illness or an accident on holiday is welcome to visit the firm’s website. Where they can read about what their legal options are and how the solicitors at the firm can help.



