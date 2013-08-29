Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development Announce Custom Stonework Services for Fall 2013

Ramsey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development is pleased to announce custom stonework services for the upcoming fall season. The professional landscape designers if Wyckoff, NJ will use stonework to make each of their clients’ homes unique, reflecting their own individual tastes. The experienced crew at Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development will create custom patios, walkways, driveway and retaining walls that will provide a beautiful exterior to the home. Since 2003, Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development has been creating the finest custom stonework in all of New Jersey and the entire tri-state area. Those interested in hiring Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development for stonework installation services can view completed projects on the company website.



Before custom stonework projects begins, representatives from Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development will meet with the client to figure out what specifications he/she is expecting. Part of this process is figuring out the products need to finish the job successfully. The company uses only the highest-quality stone and pavers available. Once all of the ideas are down, the Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development crew then creates a custom-tailored plan to match the property. Clients can expect their installation project to be completed on-time.



Being reliable landscape designers in Ridgewood, NJ is no easy task. Stonework installation is a complex job, considered by many to be a lost art in the landscape industry. However, the dedicated crew at Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development is committed to keeping the art alive. All designs completed in the New Jersey tri-state area are created by experienced masons who have worked with a variety of stone and stonework installation products and materials. The online portfolio shows various stonework projects that have completed throughout the years. The portfolio includes walkways, patios, driveways and retaining walls.



About Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development

Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development has long been providing homeowners with outstanding service, affordable pricing, and beautiful pool renovations, landscape designs, creative paver patterns, exterior lighting, and much more. Those located in the Tri-State area of New Jersey as well as New York and Connecticut can take advantage of Thomas Flint’s custom landscaping services. Their contractors and designers have decades of experience with many specialty trades that are only acquired with extensive training and a matter of skill.



To learn more about landscaping services visit http://www.thomasflintlandscape.com/.