Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development Announce Services for Construction of Water Features

Ramsey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development, the leading custom pool builders of Bergen County NJ and surrounding areas, is pleased to announce they are now accepting consultations for water feature pool construction this spring. With the summer quickly approaching, homeowners will be looking for new ways to spruce up their pool. One way to do this is with the addition of water features. People interested in contacting Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development can view the company’s online portfolio. There, they will see finished products of water falls and water features added to their client’s pools.



There are many benefits to adding water features to the backyard landscape design of a pool. Houseguests who use the pool during the summer will appreciate the soothing sound of a waterfall. They will enjoy time floating around in the pool during a relaxing weekend afternoon, listening to the cascading water flowing into the pool.



The beauty a water feature will add to a pool can be quite dynamic. Whether a homeowner is interested in adding a cascade or grotto, whatever water feature they decide to add will enhance the look of a backyard in an instant.



Above all other reasons to have a water feature installed, the one that sticks out to most is, how fun they make playing in a pool is for children and others who visit for a backyard birthday or barbeque. Deciding on a water feature is no simple task, which is why Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development is available to speak with for a consultation. The swimming pool contractors of Ridgewood NJ can come to a client’s home and speak with them in person about the best possible options for their foundation. For more information, please call 201-327-5162.



About Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development

Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development has long been providing homeowners with outstanding service, affordable pricing, and beautiful pool renovations, landscape designs, creative paver patterns, exterior lighting, and much more. Those located in the Tri-State area of New Jersey as well as New York and Connecticut can take advantage of Thomas Flint’s custom landscaping services. Their contractors and designers have decades of experience with many specialty trades that are only acquired with extensive training and a matter of skill.



To learn more about landscaping services visit http://www.thomasflintlandscape.com/.