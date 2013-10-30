Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development Announces Outdoor Lighting Installation Services This Fall

Ramsey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development, landscape designers of Bergen County, NJ, are pleased to announce they are now offering outdoor lighting installation services throughout the entire fall season. Homeowners, searching for a new and exciting way to add beauty to their home at night, can contact the company today for outdoor lighting installation. With outdoor lighting, homeowners can illuminate the key features of the property, instantly making it a neighborhood attraction. Using state-of-the-art lighting systems, the landscape designers are able to extend nighttime enjoyment, while increasing the safety and security of the home.



As part of the outdoor lighting installation services offered by Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development, the team will create a lighting plan based on all of the architectural features of the home and landscape. The company not only focuses on enhancing the key features of the property, but also creates a lighting fixture that considers any elevation changes that may occur in the future. During the nighttime, the house will be lit beautifully, and family members or guests will be safe when they visit the property.



The professional landscape designers, of Ridgewood, NJ also use low-voltage lighting. Not only does low-voltage lighting produce a soft, elegant light, but it is also cost-effective. Homeowners can receive the outdoor landscape lighting of their dreams, while saving money in the process. Depending on the ideas the homeowners present at the initial consultation, the company can also use up-lighting or directional lighting to highlight points of interest on the landscape, or down-lighting to light a walkway or at night. Homeowners interested in adding outdoor landscape lighting so they can enjoy their property after dark can contact Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development today.



About Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development

Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development has long been providing homeowners with outstanding service, affordable pricing, and beautiful pool renovations, landscape designs, creative paver patterns, exterior lighting, and much more. Those located in the Tri-State area of New Jersey as well as New York and Connecticut can take advantage of Thomas Flint’s custom landscaping services. Their contractors and designers have decades of experience with many specialty trades that are only acquired with extensive training and a matter of skill. ??



To learn more about landscaping services visit http://www.thomasflintlandscape.com/.