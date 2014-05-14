Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development Help Residents Cool off During National Water Safety Month

Ramsey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Many New Jersey homeowners will be contacting Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development to repair, install, or design a swimming pool this summer. After all, swimming is one of the most beneficial and enjoyable summertime activities for not only adults, but children as well. That is why the swimming pool contractors of Bergen County, NJ are taking their time during National Water Safety Month to offer advice on safety when being active in the pool area.



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated in a recent study that approximately ten people die from an unintentional drowning every day, two of which will be children aged 14 or younger. Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development representatives understand that drowning can happen quietly and quickly. Recognizing that National Water Safety Month is the time of year to encourage residents to learn important safety tips, the company is encouraging a few tips of their own.



The company encourages homeowners to designate a “water-watcher” or lifeguard when anyone is in or around the pool. This will result in a child never being left alone. Children can quickly and unexpectedly be submerged in water when not paying attention or being watched.



The swimming pool contractors of Bergen County, NJ also encourage everyone to learn CPR in case of emergency and always have a fully-charged cell phone in the area at all times. If neighbors, relatives, or other guests are over to enjoy the pool, homeowners can make sure they understand safety rules as well. If they do not abide by the rules, then they are only risking danger.



Appropriate life-saving equipment should be maintained at all times. Homeowners can keep life preservers hanging on the fence, so it is accessible and organized. Any homeowner who is having a swimming pool designed, maintained or installed, can contact Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development for additional safety tips. To contact the company, please call 201-327-5162.



About Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development

Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development has long been providing homeowners with outstanding service, affordable pricing, and beautiful pool renovations, landscape designs, creative paver patterns, exterior lighting, and much more. Those located in the Tri-State area of New Jersey as well as New York and Connecticut can take advantage of Thomas Flint’s custom landscaping services. Their contractors and designers have decades of experience with many specialty trades that are only acquired with extensive training and a matter of skill.



To learn more about landscaping services visit http://www.thomasflintlandscape.com/.