Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development Now Offering Custom Stonework Services

Ramsey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development is pleased to announce that they are now offering custom stonework services for all residential landscaping and patio needs. Custom stonework takes years of experience to perfect the art of laying stone. Custom stonework can be performed on patios, walls, outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, outdoor kitchens, landscape water features, walkways, and around in-ground pools.



Lying stone is very labor-intensive as stone is heavy and needs to be hauled to its destination. Natural stone can come in a variety of shapes and sizes, lending a large amount of creativity to the stonemason. Many times the stone needs to be cut and shaped to fit in the desired location. Stonework has been around for centuries, as stone was a very common material used to build houses, large structures, and retaining walls in the 1800’s. Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development has a team of experienced stonemasons that can transform any outdoor space into a beautiful and usable living area. An entire patio, sitting wall, fire pit, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen can built using stone and are considered an excellent investment. They will increase the value of a home and will often be the deciding factor when purchasing a home. All types of natural stone can be used including igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic. There are also a large variety of artificial stones that can be used for a fraction of the cost. Artificial stone is made by mixing crushed stone with a special compound and pouring that mixture into a mold. Every artificial stone is the same shape and size, making it easier to work with than natural stone.



Contact Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development for any custom stonework needs. They can transform any backyard space into a real living area that can be used throughout the year. It will not only increase the value for the current homeowners, but for any potential owners in the future.



About Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development

Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development has long been providing homeowners with outstanding service, affordable pricing, and beautiful pool renovations, landscape designs, creative paver patterns, exterior lighting, and much more. Those located in the Tri-State area of New Jersey as well as New York and Connecticut can take advantage of Thomas Flint’s custom landscaping services. Their contractors and designers have decades of experience with many specialty trades that are only acquired with extensive training and a matter of skill.



To learn more about landscaping services visit http://www.thomasflintlandscape.com/.