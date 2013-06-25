Ramsey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development now offers water features for a pool or landscape. Pools have come a long way in the past 30 years. As always, the basic pool is still available, but the options that can be added to pools have become really impressive. With an added professional landscape design, the pool can become part of the landscape.



Adding any kind of water feature to a pool will create a backyard oasis for family and guests. Whether it’s a fountain or waterfall, the noise of the trickling water will mute out all the other noises in the surrounding area making it very peaceful and relaxing. With the right combination of landscaping, waterfalls, and a twisting slide built into the landscape around the pool, it’s not only beautiful, but it adds hours of fun for the entire family. The new slides can be built into the landscaping, twisting and turning and ending up in the pool. Another idea is to add a hot tub with a waterfall that spills into the pool. This is also a very nice water feature to have and will provide a relaxing environment. There are many types of fountains that can be added to a pool. There are fountains that can be built into the deck of the pool and stream into the pool, or fountains that are maintained within the pool itself. The possibilities are endless and it’s worth speaking to a professional landscape designer that can help achieve the look desired for the pool, landscaping, and added water features. A few added landscape design elements can really transform the pool area into a beautiful, relaxing, and peaceful backyard paradise for the entire family to enjoy.



Whether a more modern feel is desired, or a tropical oasis with the pool blending into the landscaping, a professionally trained landscape designer from Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development can bring out the best in the outdoor space.



About Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development

Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development has long been providing homeowners with outstanding service, affordable pricing, and beautiful pool renovations, landscape designs, creative paver patterns, exterior lighting, and much more. Those located in the Tri-State area of New Jersey as well as New York and Connecticut can take advantage of Thomas Flint’s custom landscaping services. Their contractors and designers have decades of experience with many specialty trades that are only acquired with extensive training and a matter of skill.



