Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development Offering New Tips on How to Prepare the Lawn and Garden for the Cold Winter Months

Ramsey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development is pleased to announce that they are offering some new tips on how to prepare the lawn and garden for the cold winter months. The cold weather has arrived on the east coast and the professionals from Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development suggest that now is the time to prepare the lawn and garden for winter. There are seven helpful tips that everyone can follow:



1.Feed and Reseed the Lawn. Now is the time to repair any damage that occurred over the summer. Autumn is the most important time to fertilize the lawn, as a lot of grasses revive during the autumn months. It’s also a great time to reseed. The grass will look very healthy in the spring with a beautiful plush green lawn.

2.Don’t Prune Too Much. A common mistake is to start pruning the trees and bushes to prepare them for the winter. Pruning promotes growth and that’s not a good idea right before they go dormant for the winter.

3.Cover The Garden. Covering the garden with burlap will help protect the perennials from the harsh elements throughout the winter.

4.Transplant. Autumn is the best time to transplant and trees, shrubs, or plants. It has to be done before the ground freezes and just before they go dormant for the winter.

5.Clean Out The Flower Beds. Cleaning out the flowerbeds will help promote healthier plants in the spring. Cut back the dead growth and pull out any annuals. It will look nicer and prepare the bed for the spring.

6.Mulch…Again. Most homeowners mulch in the spring for weed control, protection of the plants, and for overall visual appeal. Autumn is another time to mulch as most of it has probably washed away from the rains throughout the summer. Mulching in the autumn will protect the perennial’s root system for better regrowth in the spring.

7.Plant Bulbs. Autumn is the time to plant bulbs in the garden. They will start sprouting in the spring and give the garden some of the first flowers of the season.



Contact Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development today to ask about other helpful tips to get the lawn and garden ready to look its very best next spring.



About Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development

Thomas Flint Landscape Design and Development has long been providing homeowners with outstanding service, affordable pricing, and beautiful pool renovations, landscape designs, creative paver patterns, exterior lighting, and much more. Those located in the Tri-State area of New Jersey as well as New York and Connecticut can take advantage of Thomas Flint’s custom landscaping services. Their contractors and designers have decades of experience with many specialty trades that are only acquired with extensive training and a matter of skill. ??



To learn more about landscaping services visit http://www.thomasflintlandscape.com/.