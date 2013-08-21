Thomas Gulla Releases Names of the Eight Gunmen in Dealey Plaza - Exposing What 'Really Happened' to JFK

Willowick, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The assassination of President John F. Kennedy is one of the defining moments of the 20th Century. However, while the official accounts of that day follow the theory of the lone gunman – Thomas Gulla is confident that the assassination was actually the job of the Cleveland Mafia.



For the first time ever, Gulla is publicly releasing the names:



THE EIGHT GUNMEN IN DEALEY PLAZA



OPERATION MAGGIO

E. HOWARD HUNT COORDINATOR



GRASSY KNOLL



-GRASSY KNOLL - GUNMAN - LEONARD CALOGERO MOCERI

-GRASSY KNOLL - GUNMAN - FELIX ALDERISIO



TEXAS SCHOOL BOOK DEPOSITORY 4TH FLOOR



-TSBD 4TH FLOOR - GUNMAN - DALLAS OFFICER ROSCOE ANTHONY WHITE

-TSBD 4TH FLOOR - GUNMAN - DARRELL WAYNE GARNER

-TSBD 4TH FLOOR - SPOTTER - DOROTHY FAYE GARNER



DAL-TEX BUILDING 4TH FLOOR



-DAL-TEX BUILDING 4TH FLOOR - GUNMAN - CHARLES (CHUCKIE NICOLETTI

-DAL-TEX BUILDING 4TH FLOOR - GUNMAN - RICARDO SCALZITTI AKA RICHARD CAIN

-DAL-TEX BUILDING 4TH FLOOR - SPOTTER - JIM BRADEN



DAL-TEX BUILDING 2ND FLOOR



-DAL-TEX BUILDING 2ND FLOOR - GUNMAN - FRANK ANGELO FIORINI AKA FRANK STURGIS

-DAL-TEX BUILDING 2ND FLOOR - GUNMAN - VIRGLIO GONZALEZ

-DAL-TEX BUILDING 2ND FLOOR - SPOTTER - EUGENIO MARTINEZ



SINATRA CLEVELAND MAFIA



Everything is exposed in Gulla’s new book, ‘The Eight Gunmen In Dealey Plaza’.



“Readers need to buy the book to find out what really happened on that day. It’s a compelling read that stands to change the course of history forever,” explains Gulla.



Interested readers are also urged to check out Gulla’s other titles: Operation Maggio JFK, Mobsters Frank and Joe Killed JFK, Sinatra and Di Maggio Wikilinks JFK, JFK Cimino Diary, Eight Gunmen in Dealey Plaza, Harry Hall OperationMaggio JFK, Eight Shots in Dealy Plaza, Cleveland Mafia Killed JFK. His books are available for download in E-book format from online bookstores.



‘The Eight Gunmen In Dealey Plaza’ is for sale on Kindle Format in the Amazon Kindle Book Store. Visit the Amazon book store at: http://www.amazon.com/Kindle-eBooks/



For more information, visit: http://www.operationmaggiojfk.com/



About the Author:

The author lives in Willowick, OH.