Thomas Kinkade Christmas Village Spreads the Spirit of Festivity

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- The simple, elegant, inspiring and homely reproduced illustrations from Thomas Kinkade have been widely accepted among the masses. This artist’s interesting paintings depicting serenity and peacefulness adorn the walls of millions of homes, lending a mystic touch to the surroundings. At Christmas, everyone loves to beautify their homes with illuminated Christmas trees and cute collectibles. Thomas Kinkade Christmas Gifts and Collections is an online store that exclusively carries all the creative works of Thomas Kinkade. People can purchase Thomas Kinkade Christmas Village, tabletop Christmas tree and many other items via thomasgifts.com.



The website showcases Thomas Kinkade Illuminated Musical Village with Motion, Thomas Kinkade Christmas Village Set with Singing Carolers, The Night Before Christmas Story House Sculpture, Thomas Kinkade Illuminated “Village Christmas” Set and much more. Apart from that, some of the unique collections include Thomas Kinkade 25th Anniversary Lit Mini Village & Train Set, Thomas Kinkade Illuminated Splendor Christmas Village Set, and so on.



All these collectibles are said to be priced reasonably at affordable rates. These Christmas accessories create happiness and joy in the minds and homes of the buyers. The cute and elegant miniature Christmas village is a main attraction among various other items. These pieces can be placed under the Christmas trees or can be positioned easily on any other area inside a home.



The website says, “Thomas Kinkade Christmas villages have everything a collector wants in a Christmas village collection, they illustrate Mr. Kinkade artwork to the very inch of his paintings, put off a remarkable charm and show the details with the soft, natural lighting.”



Some of the collectibles bear the voice of Thomas Kinkade himself describing the fun story of The Night Before Christmas. Decorating homes with beautiful artworks during the festive season is a tradition. Along with Christmas trees and villages, the website thomasgifts.com also features Christmas train sets, wreaths, paintings, snowmen, music boxes, snow globes, tabletop centerpieces, angel figurines, collector plates, Christmas ornaments, lighthouses, nativity sets and much more.



The Thomas Kinkade Christmas Gifts and Collections website can be considered a complete one-stop shop to fulfill all requirements for Christmas gifts. Christmas is a festival of joy and happiness; with Thomas Kinkade collectibles and gifts, one can easily share the positive spirit of the season.



To get more information about Thomas Kinkade Christmas Village, visit http://www.thomasgifts.com/thomas-kinkade-christmas-village



About Thomas Kinkade Christmas Gifts and Collections

Thomas Kinkade Christmas Gifts and Collections is a one-stop shop for collectibles and paintings created by Thomas Kinkade. This online shop carries a wide range of Christmas gifts and items that attract diverse customers.



Media Contact

Christopher Victor

Address: 10227 Caminito Rio Branco

San Diego, CA 92131

Tel: (858) 5785968

Email: admin@thomasgifts.com

URL: http://www.thomasgifts.com