Thomas Pink Presents Exciting Range of Christmas Gifts for Shoppers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The retail luxury brand- Thomas Pink recently featured a wide array of the best Christmas gifts online that everyone can possibly give this holiday season. Exciting clothing and apparels await that are in store for everyone.



The brand has also come up with The Cheeky Fox Christmas Band that serves as a portal to the Christmas item collection. The Cheeky Fox is the epitome of humorous irony and defiance. During the unveiling of this new design concept, Jonathan Heilbron, President and CEO of Thomas Pink said “The new store concept intelligently unifies past with present and uses contemporary technology to bring our brand to life.”



Now that Christmas is just around the corner, more and more people are caught up on Christmas shopping for gifts. The challenge is identifying the perfect item that will suit the recipient. Thomas Pink classified gift items for men and women according to shoppers preferences, needs and even their budget. A person can choose SHOP MEN or SHOP WOMEN.



For men, gift items are arranged according to price and top shirts and ties. For women, gift items are arranged according to shirts, tailored clothing and accessories. Thomas Pink items can be used casually or for evening wear, depending on what shopper want to pair it with. One can never go wrong considering clothing or accessories as a gift because the recipient will surely use it.



At Thomas Pink all their formal shirts have been crafted to the same exacting standards, keeping alive the impeccable heritage of London's Jermyn Street, home of British shirt-making. Continuing Jermyn street tradition of excellence in shirt-making our Formal shirts are available in three fits: The Classic, the more tailored Slim Fit and the leanest of the bunch, the Super Slim Fit.



This Christmas, Thomas Pink gives the following offers:

FREE UK DELIVERY AND RETURNS on all orders over £50

EXTENDED CHRISTMAS RETURNS PERIOD until 31 January 2014

COMPLIMENTARY GIFT WRAP



About Thomas Pink

Thomas Pink (http://www.thomaspink.com) is a well-established traditional brand with more than a hundred flagship of stores around the world. Thomas Pink is the definition and foundation of high quality shirting that has also expanded as a respected brand for women’s wear. It is now the shop for men’s formal shirts and tie classified in a range of collection, occasional shirts and style fit. There’s also clothing for women like shirt, tops, dresses, trousers, jacket, skirt and accessories. All these and more are available at Thomas Pink!