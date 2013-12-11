Thomas Pink Releases Colorful Belts and Braces

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Just in time for the Christmas season, Thomas Pink - an established clothing brand released their collection of colorful and vibrant belts and braces. The official Thomas Pink Twitter account posted on December 7, 2013 says “Brace yourself! Go bold with our colourful selection of braces this season.” Thomas Pink is not only known for their shirts but also known for their sleek and stylish accessories for men that matches the outfit of one’s choice.



The new collection includes a mix and match of bold colours unusually seen but will definitely make a mark. Through the years, men’s fashion evolved from neutral colors to bright and vibrant ones. And Thomas Pink has embodied that evolution through their styles and design.



People can view the new collection of belts and braces under accesories in Thomas Pink’s online store where they can choose different colours and designs depending on how they want their accessories to look like. Aside from the multi-coloured items, there are also plain belts and braces varying from neutral to bright shades. They are classified according to fabrics like cotton or leather, patterns whether it is desired to be plain, striped or dotted and size that will perfectly fit any body.



At Thomas Pink all their formal shirts have been crafted to the same exacting standards, keeping alive the impeccable heritage of London's Jermyn Street, home of British shirt-making. Continuing Jermyn street tradition of excellence in shirt-making our Formal shirts are available in three fits: The Classic, the more tailored Slim Fit and the leanest of the bunch, the Super Slim Fit.



This Christmas, Thomas Pink gives you the following offers:

FREE UK DELIVERY AND RETURNS on all orders over £50

EXTENDED CHRISTMAS RETURNS PERIOD until 31 January 2014

COMPLIMENTARY GIFT WRAP



About Thomas Pink

Thomas Pink (http://www.thomaspink.com)is a well-established traditional brand with more than a hundred flagship of stores around the world. Thomas Pink is the definition and foundation of high quality shirting that has also expanded as a respected brand for women’s wear. It is now the shop for men’s formal shirts and tie classified in a range of collection, ocassional shirts and style fit. There’s also clothing for women like shirt, tops, dresses, trousers, jacket, skirt and accessories. All these and more are available at Thomas Pink!