Thomas R Cutler Named Contributing Journalist for A and D India Magazine

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- A&D India magazine recently announced manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler will be a regular contributor to the industry magazine. Cutler will be authoring articles about a variety of subjects from manufacturing automation to material handling to best-practices.



A&D India (http://www.AandD24.in) magazine is a bi-monthly publication from publish-industry India Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of publish-industry verlag GmbH Germany. Its comprehensive editorial content covers many manufacturing areas including: drives and components, field buses and networks, and sensors and encoders, as well as robotics and handling.



Cutler noted, “It is so important that manufacturing engineers have access to the latest manufacturing equipment technology and research developments, as well as company news, trade association comment and information about exhibitions and conferences around the world. Manufacturing, engineering, fluid and gas handling, process control and automation, quality, sustainability, recruitment and training are featured in every issue, along with special focus topics each month.”



With a circulation of 15,000 A&D India provides information on current technical and market trends, interesting applications as well as new products and solutions. A&D offers the specific knowledge selective readers require for their routine activities. The editorial spectrum is rounded up through a detailed and profound system of reporting on all topics relevant to the market, such as events, personalities, company information and market developments.



About TR Cutler, Inc. and Thomas R. Cutler

TR Cutler, Inc. (http://www.trcutlerinc.com) was founded by Thomas R. Cutler fifteen years ago. Maintaining extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide, TR Cutler, Inc. has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded Manufacturing Media Consortium in the 1999. Cutler is the author of several books and has become the “go to” resource among those who write about manufacturing and distribution.



Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than five hundred feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector.



Follow on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

CEO, Manufacturing Journalist

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300