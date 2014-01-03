Thomas R Cutler Named Contributing Journalist for MEPCA Magazine

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Manufacturing Engineering Process Control Automation (MEPCA) magazine recently announced manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler will be a regular contributor to the industry magazine published in the UK. Cutler will be authoring articles about a variety of subjects from manufacturing automation to material handling to best-practices.



MEPCA (http://mepca-engineering.com/) is a monthly magazine MEPCA for engineers and production management providing information on the latest technologies, advice and solutions for management and technical challenges encountered by Managers and Engineers in the process, control, and plant industries. Jess Unwin, the editor of the magazine recently shared with Cutler his enthusiasm for these important editorial contributions.



Cutler noted, “It is so important that manufacturing engineers have access to the latest manufacturing equipment technology and research developments, as well as company news, trade association comment and information about exhibitions and conferences around the world. Manufacturing, engineering, fluid and gas handling, process control and automation, quality, sustainability, recruitment and training are featured in every issue, along with special focus topics each month.”



With a print circulation of 15,626 and just over 27,191 online subscribers, MEPCA is reader-focused with relevant and thought-provoking editorial to inform and educate. MEPCA’s circulation was built up over the six months before launch (August 2011), working together with Just Engineers recruitment website, Interplas, PPMA, MEPEC, the Advanced Engineering Group of Events and Process Engineering Directory.



MEPCA works closely with the Engineering Industries Association, the Institute of Mechanical Engineers, the Institute of Chemical Engineers and the British Pump Manufacturers Association.



About TR Cutler, Inc. and Thomas R. Cutler

TR Cutler, Inc. (http://www.trcutlerinc.com) was founded by Thomas R. Cutler fifteen years ago. Maintaining extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide, TR Cutler, Inc. has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded Manufacturing Media Consortium in the 1999. Cutler is the author of several books and has become the “go to” resource among those who write about manufacturing and distribution.



Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than five hundred feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector.



Follow on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

CEO, Manufacturing Journalist

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300