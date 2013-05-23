Thompson & Associates, P.C. Merges Into Santos, Postal & Company, P.C.

Rockville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Santos, Postal & Company, P.C. (“Santos, Postal”), a leading certified public accounting and business consulting firm, announced that Thompson & Associates, P.C. (“Thompson”), Certified Public Accountants, will merge into Santos, Postal effective August 1, 2013.



The merged firm will continue to guide businesses and individuals with traditional tax, auditing, and accounting services, as well as wealth management and advisory services.



Combined, Santos, Postal’s presence stretches much farther than its Rockville, Maryland office. The firm maintains clients in all 50 states, as well as abroad through its membership in MGI World, an international alliance of auditing, accounting, and consulting firms able to provide technical and advisory services worldwide.



Santos, Postal will have a dominant presence in the accounting profession with highly specialized capabilities in taxation, real estate, tax exempt organizations, government contracting, and mid-sized businesses.



Charles B. Postal, CPA and Managing Partner said “this merger will create many benefits for our combined client base. We will be able to offer services such as audits, to Thompson’s clients, a service that Thompson previously did not provide.” Jim Thompson, CPA and President of Thompson stated “I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting union. I realized early in my discussions with Charles that Santos, Postal’s business philosophy and culture was very similar to my firm. I’m glad my clients will be served with the same high standards and my staff will be able to work with a firm that has been awarded many accolades and is considered a Best Firm To Work For by its peers in the industry.”



The merger of Santos, Postal and Thompson brings together two firms that have a long term culture of maximizing and growing their people through innovative career development and workplace practices. Charles and Jim share a passion for respect, integrity, service, and excellence. All clients of the firm will continue to receive high level advice that allows them to operate more efficiently and profitably.



About Santos, Postal & Company, P.C.

Santos, Postal & Company, P.C., founded in 1971, is a leading full service certified public accounting and consulting firm located in Rockville, Maryland. Santos, Postal provides expert tax compliance and planning, accounting, auditing and attestation, business consulting, estate and gift, asset management, and fraud, forensic, elder care and financial management services for seniors and those with special needs.



For additional information on Santos, Postal contact Bob Greenfest, Principal, at 240-499-2075, via email at BGreenfest@SantosPostal.com , or visit us online at www.SantosPostal.com