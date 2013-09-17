Thomson Three - a Luxurious New Condominium in Thomson, Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Thomson Three is a new luxurious condominium located at Bright Hill Drive, Singapore. It is located just 3 minutes walk to the upcoming Thomson MRT, which links directly to the Central Business District and Marina Bay Sands.



Thomson Three



The development is also close to Thomson Plaza, which is an upmarket shopping mall. Residents can expect convenience in satisfying their retail , dining, and banking needs. Transport is also easily accessible, with major arterial roads such as Thomson Road, leading to expressways CTE, PIE and SLE. Public transport will be greatly enhanced when the MRT is ready is 2019/2020.



Thomson Three is near to top schools such as the popular Ai Tong School, Kuo Chuan Presbyerian , Raffles Institution, and Catholic High School.



Thomson Three is set to be the best investment condominium in Singapore in 2013, as Thomson is a very popular residential area with good infrastructure and dining options. Moreover, there are no new condominium launch in Thomson area in the near future. With rental demand soaring high, Thomson Three is expected to appreciate in capital value and achieve a high rental price.



Thomson Three Floor Plan



Thomson Three offers a wide selection of unit types and sizes. From 1 bedroom units, to 4 bedroom units and penthouse, there is definitely a floorplan layout to suit your needs and budget.



The floor plan layouts are very well designed, with no wastage of space. The room are regular-shaped, and there is sufficient space for quality living, unlike most condominiums, which are small in size.



Thomson Three also offers strata semi-detached houses, which are 4 storey houses, about 3,283 square feet (sqft). This provides the best of both worlds, as residents can enjoy the privacy and exclusivity of staying in a landed home, while still enjoying the communal facilities of the condominium.



For Thomson Three Floor Plans, do visit http://thomsonthree-condo.com.sg/floorplan/



Thomson Three Price



Thomson Three is expected to launch at SGD$1,350 - SGD$1,420 per-square-feet (psf). This pricing is very attractive as existing condominium in Thomson vicinity are selling above this price.



Moreover, Thomson Three is near to MRT, which gives it tremendous capital appreciation potential and strong rental demand.



A 1 bedroom unit is likely to sell at SGD$650,000, which is very affordable for own stay or investment.



The largest unit, a sprawling 3,283sqft semi-detached house is likely to sell at only SGD$4,100,000.



Thomson Three Contact



Thomson Three will be releasing for sales soon! Collection of interest has already begun! Sales will commence on 20 Sep 2013.



For full Thomson Three Price, Floor Plan, and details, do visit http://thomsonthree-condo.com.sg/ or contact Luke at +65 8666 6341.



Name: Luke Lee

Contact Info: +65 8666 6341

Address: 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, HDB Hub, #10-01, Singapore 310480

Website: http://thomsonthree-condo.com.sg/