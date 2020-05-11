Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Thoracic Drainage Devices Market (Product Type - Pleural Damage Catheters, Secured Needles, Thoracic Drainage Kits, Thoracic Drainage Systems, Trocar Drains, and Unsecured Needles; Application - Cardiac Surgery, Infectious Diseases, Oncology & Pain Management, Thoracic Surgery & Pulmonology, and Other Applications; End-user - Ambulance Services, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Military Surgeons, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14729



Growing Preferences for Minimally Invasive Surgeries



A high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases drives the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. The rising number of thoracic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, and cardiothoracic surgeries contribute to the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Thoracic drainage devices are used to cure pneumothorax pleural effusions and empyema disorders.



Technological Advancement Creates Novel Opportunities



The rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries stimulates the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. The increasing burden of spontaneous pneumothorax propels the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. On the flip side, factors such as shortage of physicians and challenges to maintain chest tube patency hamper the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Moreover, technological advancement creates novel opportunities for the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Thoracic Drainage Devices Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Anticipated to Hold a Dominant Share



Geographically, the global thoracic drainage devices market segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global thoracic drainage devices market. North America has a well-established healthcare industry that drives the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market.



Europe is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients suffering from pneumothorax, hemothorax, and pleural effusion contributes to the growth of the thoracic drainage devices market. Asia-Pacific region is growing in the global thoracic drainage devices market owing to the high prevalence of respiratory diseases.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With a 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/14729



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Thoracic Drainage Devices Amidst COVID-19"



Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Highlights



=> Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Projection



=> Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Thoracic Drainage Devices Market



Chapter - 4 Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by Product Type



=> Pleural Damage Catheters



=> Secured Needles



=> Thoracic Drainage Kits



=> Thoracic Drainage Systems



=> Trocar Drains



=> Unsecured Needles



Chapter - 6 Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by Application



=> Cardiac Surgery



=> Infectious Diseases



=> Oncology & Pain Management



=> Thoracic Surgery & Pulmonology



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 7 Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by End-user



=> Ambulance Services



=> Hospitals & Specialty Clinics



=> Military Surgeons



=> Other End-users



Chapter - 8 Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG



=> Smiths Medical, Inc.



=> Teleflex Incorporated



=> Vygon S.A.



=> Medtronic plc



=> Cook Medical Incorporated



=> C. R. Bard, Inc.



=> Utah Medical Products, Inc.



=> ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG



=> Sinapi Biomedical



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-thoracic-drainage-devices-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.