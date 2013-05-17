Thorgood Law Firm Is Now Offering Free Consultation for Tax Problems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Thorgood Law Firm represents businesses and individuals in the country with their matters about tax problems and disputes with the New York Taxing authorities or the IRS. The CPA’s and attorneys at the law firm understand the stress that tax problems bring to all businesses and individuals in the country. The Law firm offers personalized and prompt solution to every individual and business tax problems.



The law firm can help people settle their Levies, property seizures, audits, liens, sales tax problems, payroll tax problems, penalty abatements, installment payments, wage garnishments, delinquent tax returns, audits, and offers in compromise. THORGOOD Law Firm also helps individual or business facing criminal audits and examinations. Apart from that everyone can expect that the law form can provide tax criminal defense if they need it.



Thorgood Law Firm prides itself in having CPS’s and attorneys that are very familiar with the rules and procedures of the Criminal investigation Division of the IRS. Undergoing the investigation of this agency can be the most humiliating, embarrassing, and disruptive experience in a life of tax preparer or taxpayer. The good things is that the lawyers of the law firm can help any accused individual while under the investigative stages of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. The lawyers of the firm have extensive and broad experience in representing clients that are facing prosecution against criminal tax violation. On top of that the layers and attorneys of the company have represented several clients in front of United States District Court facing tax criminal prosecution.



Every individual who are facing tax problems or having difficulties in settling their tax problems and other related issues can rely on the services of Thorgood Law Firm. The lawyers of the firm have represented clients in front of both IRS and the state tax authorities for over 20 years. The law firm has established its reputation by delivering effective relief and prompt solutions to every clients with tax problems. Unlike other law firms out there, Thorgood Law Firm has services that can attend to the particular need of each client. Everyone can expect that upon the consultation, initial stages and throughout the conclusion of their tax problems that attorney of the firm will right by their side all the time.



"IRS Income Tax Debt $6,462



Settlement - $495



Saved the Client $5,967"



