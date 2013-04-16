Thorsteinson Law Is Expanding Its Areas of Practice to Numerous Counties in Southern California

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- In an effort to help more clients throughout southern California, Thorsteinson Law is expanding its practice to numerous counties located in the area. Clients who need expert and caring help in the area of family law can now work with the skilled attorneys from Thorsteinson Law Group in Kern, Riverside, San Diego, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.



Since the day Thorsteinson Law Group opened for business, the attorneys have strived to offer their clients top-notch help in the area of family law. The firm’s dedication to practicing this type of law in Garden Grove and throughout southern California comes from a deeply-held belief that family-related issues are crucial and highly important to the people who are involved.



From a Fountain Valley couple who is facing divorce to a family in Westminster who needs legal help splitting up property, the knowledgeable group of attorneys at Thorsteinson Law Group is ready and willing to help. They understand that their clients need and deserve to work with lawyers who are not just experts in their field, but are also kind and compassionate.



Brett Thorsteinson, the firm’s principal attorney, worked in a wide variety of jobs before becoming a lawyer. His former positions as a teacher, pipe fitter, athlete and others introduced him to people from all sorts of backgrounds. His ability to understand and sympathize with clients who have limited resources combined with his outstanding educational background gives his law firm a strong base from which to work.



“At Thorsteinson Law Group, we care for your family as we would our own,” an article on the firm’s website noted, adding that its mission is to service the area’s communities with competency, commitment, and a compassionate eye for the family.



“We strive to uphold our client’s family law rights while we try to achieve the greatest possible outcome for your case.”



Anybody who would like to know more about Thorsteinson Law Group is welcome to visit the firm’s user-friendly site; there, they can read more about their practice areas, attorney profiles, and much more. Clicking on a specific type of service will bring visitors to the site to a page devoted to the topic; for example, a single parent from Lakewood who needs financial help can click on “Child Support” to learn more about this aspect of family law.



About Thorsteinson Law Group

At the Thorsteinson Law Group, the practice focuses exclusively in the area family law for individuals, couples and families in southern California communities. The firm recently expanded its area of service into many additional counties located throughout the area. For more information, please visit http://www.thorfamilylaw.com