Thoughts, Love & Reflection: New Poetry Book Proves Men Can Embrace Romance, Love and Commitment

The book is a beautiful display of poetry in which the true emotional depth of men is showcased. Proving that men are able to convey their deepest feelings without fear of being seen as weak, DeShay’s natural talent for moving his readers is evident within every page.



“It is my desire to share my thoughts in a way that will benefit all races and genders. I want to dispel a lot of the misnomers related to men,” Explains DeShay, whose book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Wellsbuilt Museum.



He continues, “Stereotypes are a simple way of placing people inside a box; but sometimes the information believe is inaccurate and destructive. When stereotypes are used exclusively, they service only to deny people the wonderful opportunity to discover uniqueness of humanity.”



DeShay sincerely hopes that his book will serve to destroy the age-old stereotype that men cannot share or communicate their deepest thoughts.



Each page will also serve as an enriching journey into male thoughts relating to life, joy, love, happiness and reflection.



“Readers will be able to free and embrace their own emotions, while taking a journey into the emotions of those around them. Above all else, they will be afforded an opportunity to spend many moments simply smiling and reflecting on the depth the poem’s thoughts have travelled in order to become a reality” DeShay adds.



Extract

The dreams that were so firmly cemented into all the days of tomorrow start to faded from the thoughts of yesterday Leaving a void that keeps me unable to see the bright light once seen miles away as the joy of life was being truly experienced Now it is the sadness that takes hold; keeping the beautiful smile of the days past from appearing; the value of your presence is now so clearly understood Why did I allow that which had little

or no value take the priceless joy of my future away from me.



Now I find myself dreading the sunrise and hiding from the reality of the day Since its publication, the book has been received into the literary world with critical acclaim. Many readers are expressing their inability to put the book down, while finding that their entire outlook on the male population is changing for good.



“This is exactly the response I am looking for. I’m not out to change the world or find fame and fortune; but rather to prove that the emotions of men can be deeper and more romantic than society depicts” he concludes.



Thoughts, Love & Reflection is available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and select retail outlets.



More information can be found on the author’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/jdeshay



About the Author

James T. DeShay was born and raised in Orlando,Florida. He received his B.S. degree in Mathematics from South Carolina State University.



Writing has been a part of his life from the outset but really came to life about 8 years ago. His goal is to prove to the world that men have the ability to share their deeest thoughts in a way that bring true beauty to love and romance.



The connection between a man and a woman is described in away that can be shared with all ages. It is time for families to be able to talk about love and romance over the dinner table in a way that no ones needs to be asked to leave the room. His next project is a romance novel that should be completed by the end of the year.