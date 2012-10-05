Thoughts Uploaded - New Book of Popular Web-Based Essays Disputes Many Cherished American Myths

Defuniak Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Defuniak Springs, Florida – Having inspired and challenged people’s thoughts for several years, John Danilow’s popular library of web-based essays is now being released in both paperback and Kindle formats.



‘Thoughts Uploaded’ is proving essential reading for thoughtful people concerned about changing times, human rights, militarism, human nature and contemporary barbarianism.



The essays provide truly unique perspectives on a myriad of topics including anti-militarism, anti-war, pro-human rights, pro-individual freedoms and related issues of human nature.



“Each essay is intended to be honest and concise and well supported with strong arguments, incidentally disputing cherished American myths while advocating less influence of militarism within American society and less use of war as an instrument of national policy,” explains Danilow, who believes that the world needs better leadership.



He continues, “The essays inherently touch on human nature. Traditionally, war has been the favored U.S. foreign policy instrument. This needs to change. The world deserves better treatment.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of outstanding reader-reviews.



“You really are a gifted writer...correctly stating our demise in the world today,” says one reader, commenting on a single web-based Danilow essay.



Another reader, reviewing the book in August, was equally as impressed.



“Fascinating book...slew of...short essays from someone who knows enough to be both insightful and afraid of the consequences. Doesn't matter if you're left, right, or Tea...read,” they said.



With strong written influence and his ability to weigh contentious arguments, Danilow, a graduate of the US Naval Academy, is poised to influence the hearts and minds of many reading his work. However, as he attests, this opportunity comes with a warning: “Be careful. George Carlin used to say that he was not a very good American because he liked to think. This book is thought-provoking and perhaps a condensed humanitarian education for many,” Danilow concludes.



Thoughts Uploaded, published by CreateSpace, is available for purchase from the following locations:



Publisher: https://www.createspace.com/3949616

Barnes & Noble: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/thoughts-uploaded-mr-john-danilow/1112470195

Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Thoughts-Uploaded-cherishing-practicing-equality/dp/1478320060/



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://www.thoughtsuploaded.com/



His original essays can be found online at the following locations:



http://www.danilowessays.com/

http://www.antiwaressays.com/



About the Author:



Mr. Danilow spent his youth in the military and claims to have resisted a lifetime of opportunity for warmongering. He says the world deserves better treatment and the free world deserves better leadership. After participating in six Vietnam campaigns as a Naval Flight Officer and subsequently resigning his commission, he spent much of his adult life as an independent designer and developer of computer software.



Under a different name he wrote the 'first' technical book dedicated solely to embedded systems software development. It was published by Van Nostrand Reinhold and became an LCIS book club selection.