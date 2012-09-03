Thousands Cheated by Carpet Marketers Worldwide

Derby, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2012 -- “7 Carpet Cons Exposed” reveals how people are being cheated in their carpet purchases and how to see through the common cons used by the sellers.



Shocking revelations of how thousands of people are being conned by carpet businesses has been written by Kevin Cheetham, a carpet dealer himself of Kacee Carpets, in an e-book, 7 CARPET CONS EXPOSED. The book exclusively tells the readers what questions to ask upfront to avoid paying extra and costly bills, what are the things to keep in mind before considering any kind of flooring. With this book launched for the first time ever, being one of the first of its kind, it could bring down the carpet market by a few measures as people will now be aware of how to save huge sums of money in their flooring purchases which they could have paid if not for the 7 carpet cons exposed.



The book does not even for a slight bit seem to be about advocating “stop buying carpets” but seeks to enlighten naïve and gullible costumers to get the best deals with reasonable prices. The author also offers a 30 days money back guarantee which is attracting more people into reading the book for themselves.



A review of the book online insists upon first time buyers of carpets derby and floorings to definitely have a read-on on this book which could save them a load of unnecessary bills. The author does not leave out the fact that there are plenty of other decent carpet suppliers who are concerned about the best flooring with affordable and reasonable prices. He has put in a good word or two for those carpet services that are honest with their dealings and are only interested in supplying excellent servicing and floorings.



The 7 Carpet Cons Exposed basically wizens the readers to differentiate between the good, the bad and the ugly.



