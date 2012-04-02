Thousands of Americans Learn How to Lose Weight the Healthy Way at WeightLossDomain.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Thousands of Americans are gravitating to WeightLossDomain.com to learn how to lose weight. The website provides information on how to lose weight the healthy way via simple exercise techniques and food intake modification and monitoring.



While the bad news is that millions of Americans are overweight, the good news is that more of them are determined to do something about it. Sadly, with so much conflicting information available ranging from fad diets to the latest diet book, most people find the concept of weight loss daunting at best. Fortunately, thousands of Americans are finding out about the website WeightLossDomain.com where they can learn about healthy and simple weight loss that effectively helps them keep the weight off permanently. “This website goes back to the basics of weight loss so people learn simple methods that produce healthy results,” said the WeightLossDomain.com weight loss specialist.



The website starts by emphasizing the need to decrease caloric intake and combining a healthy diet with regular moderate exercise. Readers are first introduced to the recommended daily calorie amount for men and women, which forms the cornerstone of information on how to lose weight without crash dieting. “Readers learn what happens in the body with crash diets and why it results in eventual weight gain over a short period of time,” said the website specialist.



According to the information site, daily caloric intake does not need to be cut by much to lose weight, keeping in mind a sensible goal of one to three pounds per week. Readers learn how to lose weight via some simple ways to cut a recommended 300 to 500 calories a day through minor food prep/choice modifications that can eliminate hundreds of calories a day.



The website helps those wishing to lose weight create a plan and understand the significance of body mass index (BMI) and how to work it into the plan via a weight loss journal. The weight loss journal lists eating and exercise goals as well as weekly results. With daily exercise an integral part of every successful weight loss plan, the website offers numerous ways to incorporate exercise into anyone’s daily routine. “This process is more about a permanent change through simple steps that will result in a much healthier and happier individual,” said the website specialist. For more information, please visit http://weightlossdomain.com/



About WeightLossDomain.com

The website provides information on how to lose weight the healthy way via simple exercise techniques and food intake modification and monitoring. Readers get step-by-step information on how to lower caloric intake, create a weight loss plan, keep a weight loss journal and set realistic goals. The website has a number of categories covering fat burning exercises, weight loss recipes and much more.