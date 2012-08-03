Thousands of Seniors Unaware of VA Benefit, Says Senior Veterans, Inc.

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- “Over 65 million Americans provide care for a chronically ill, disabled or elderly family member or friend. Thousands of those requiring care are wartime veterans or widows that may be eligible to receive a little known Department of Veterans Affairs benefit. This benefit is a financial godsend for them and their families,” says David F. Bolser, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Veterans, Inc. a recently formed 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation.



It is called the “Non-Service Connected Disability Pension” and was signed into law by the United States Congress in 1952. The benefit works very much like long-term care insurance and is available for veterans who meet certain eligibility requirements, as well as widows. “The financial benefits are substantial, up to $24, 228.00 per year for a married veteran, $20,436.00 for a single veteran and $13,128.00 per year for a surviving spouse,” states Bolser, who is also an Accredited VA Claims Agent. “The money is tax-free and paid directly to the claimant for the rest of their life. Senior Veterans, Inc. provides direct assistance in the preparation and presentation of these claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for any eligible veteran or spouse in the United States. All of our services are provided free.”



Senior Veterans, Inc. has earned the GuideStar Exchange Seal, demonstrating its commitment to transparency. GuideStar is an information service specializing in reporting on U.S. non-profit corporations. “We designed our site, www.seniorvet.org, so that in 3-4 minutes any family member in the U.S. could find out if their loved one is entitled to receive financial help from the VA. Even if this does not pertain to your loved one, our hope is that the public will share this information with friends, family and co-workers.”



Senior Veterans, Inc. is a Non-Profit, 501 (3) (c) Public Charity EIN# 45-4128580.