Thousands of Stryker Hip Replacements Patients at Risk

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Nearly a year after Stryker Corporation issued a mass recall on its hip implants, thousands of patients are just now discovering complications with the devices. Many patients need to seek legal action before it’s too late.



PROBLEM WITH STRYKER IMPLANTS

The company, Stryker Corp., submitted the Stryker Rejuvenate Modular Hip System’s 501(k) to the FDI in April 2008. By July, the FDA approved the model – a relatively quick process – mostly because a similar product existed on the market. From them until February 2010, the company created the Stryker ABG II Modular-Neck Stem’s 501(k) and the Rejuvenate Modular Primary Hip System.



Those products, however, quickly became a concern in the medical community. By April 2012, Stryker issued an “Urgent Safety Alert,” informing doctors of potential side effects using the Rejuvenate system. On July 6, 2012 Stryker voluntarily recalled its Rejuvenate Modular Hip System and its ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stem. Stryker – not the FDA – strictly made the recall.



TYPES OF COMPLICATIONS

Health reports show that Stryker hip replacement patients experience a myriad of complications, including loosening of the implant, popping noises coming from the device, psueudo tumors, repeat dislocations, localized pain, metal poisoning, bone complication and nerve and tissue damage. Revision surgery is often a requirement for patients.



In the cases of metal poisoning, the resulting damage may not be apparent for many years to come, which is why it is so important for patients to discuss their options with a personal injury attorney that specializes in Stryker hip complication lawsuits. Even if patients are having no symptoms now, they should seek help before it’s too late. Many states have a statute of limitations to when they can legally sue the company. Sometimes patients are limited to one to three years, depending on their jurisdiction.



COMPENSATION TO EXPECT

The value of each Stryker case is very much dependent upon the circumstance of the individual and their specific injuries. Nonetheless, a person who has suffered injuries due to a defective medical device may receive compensation for:



- Past and future medical expenses

- Surgical fees

- Wage loss

- Pain

- Disability

- Medical monitoring of condition

- Physical therapy

- Home modifications

- Skilled nursing care



PREPPING FOR TRIAL

Here at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, we have seasoned experts ready to help patients assess the best route to getting the results their family deserves. Seasoned attorney, Jonathan Rosenfeld, provides important resources to get victims prepared for any legal action.



“Our team has invested considerable resources into Stryker and DePuy cases already,” Rosenfeld said. “We have consulted with some of the most respected physicians, surgeons, engineers, rehabilitation medicine experts, economists and life care planners all with the goal of presenting the most favorable case possible for you. If you are ready to speak with a team of professionals who will treat you with honestly and respect, contact our team now.”



About Jonathan Rosenfeld

Jonathan Rosenfeld is an Illinois lawyer with a nationwide practice. He represents members of our society who have been seriously injured or killed due to the irresponsible acts of an individual or company. The injured have the same rights as everyone else — to be treated with compassion and respect — but their vulnerability means they need special protection and representation against those who injure, neglect or abuse them. Rosenfeld and his team at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers have an excellent track history to getting clients the service they want and getting them the results the need.



Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers

Leaders in Metal Hip Litigation

33 N. Dearborn St. #1930

Chicago, IL, 60602

http://www.strykerhipfaq.com



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