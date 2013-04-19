Thousands of Years of Unsolved Mythology Dramatically Unveiled and Decoded in Sensational New Book Trilogy: The Sacred Quest, an Epic Story of Myth, Magic and Reclaimed Destiny

United Kingdom, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Exciting, new, internationally acclaimed British author, A.K. Luthienne bursts onto the literary scene with sensational epic story of myth, magic and reclaimed destiny: The Sacred Quest. Unsolved mythology as old as time is dramatically unveiled and solved within the story as a mysterious world of alchemy is unleashed.



Like J.R.R Tolkien’s epic Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Sacred Quest Trilogy dives deep into the age-old hidden Celtic mythologies and reveals, in a sensational manner, how they are connected to some of the world’s oldest mythologies through an incredible trail of information hidden within ancient writings and stories handed down through generations across the ages.



Where, for example, were the ancient cities of the Lords of the Light, Creator Gods known in Irish mythology as the Tuatha Dé Danann? This group of mighty men and women, alive around 8,000BC at the heart of the Mesolithic period, comprised of fire-priests and dream-walkers from the most ancient cultures across the globe. Why were their secret cities cited in the most ancient writings as the place where these master alchemists learnt their skills of magic? Why was their location kept secret for so long, together with their relation to some of the greatest ancient cultures and fabled lost empires?



How does this relate to the emerging sensational archaeological understandings of where the heart of the Neolithic world truly emerged? What were the Tuatha Dé Danann treasures really and how were they connected to the most ancient global mysteries of all?



When The Sacred Quest heroes embark upon a thrilling, fast-paced quest to reunite across time and uncover what lies at the end of a mysterious trail of ancient clues left across the ages, age-old mysteries within mythology are dissolved. The deadly enemy they must thwart to do so embodies the darkest fears of mankind, all of which become sensational revelations from the heart of mythology, legend and history itself as illusions across time are spectacularly shattered.



The Sacred Quest Trilogy consists of 3 books: The Quest Begins, Flight of the Eagle and Return of the Magus.



Trilogy synopsis



This mythic, sci-fi, fantasy takes us on an epic journey of magic. An unhappily married woman stumbles upon a dark secret in an ancient castle that unleashes her mystical lover and her deadliest enemy. This propels her onto a thrilling quest to fulfill her destiny, following a mysterious trail of clues left across the ages. Through a strange language, ceremonial magic and age-old mythologies, our two heroes must break free of a tyrannical enslaving system to reunite across time and space and finish what they once began. In this spectacular, timeless love story, two alchemists must unlock the magic behind creation to reclaim their destiny and change the fate of the world.



The remarkable story behind the story.



Many will read the story but how many will understand the inspirational, courageous journey of the woman who wrote it?



“I knew it was my destiny to write this unusual story the instant it appeared to me at the same time as an unusual language seven years ago, late one night in a moment of deep despair,” says Luthienne.



“The story began to unfold along with the intriguing alchemy at the heart of it, leading me on a remarkable, rollercoaster seven year journey as if decoding a mysterious tale that the story itself was trying to show me. I have had to face and transform my own extreme fear to be able to finally write it.”



For more of her remarkable story visit www.akluthienne.com/index.php/about/ak-luthienne



Early reviews for the trilogy have been outstanding:



“I’m thinking of some of the really great, memorable books that I’ve read: everything from Murakami to Harry Potter to classics like The Alchemist. Well, this is one of those stories. Really something special and totally unique,” says P. Gerrard.



“What a breathtaking and extraordinary journey this trilogy takes you on, touching and activating ones soul at every turn of a page. It’s a life-changing read for all,” says D. Ama Day, CEO Positive TV.



“Truly breathtaking and mesmerizing, this supremely singular work just oozes originality. Profoundly moving, I would certainly single this out as something uniquely exceptional,” says L. Fountain, UK.



These are the kind of books one only dreams about. I would suggest this story for everyone to read and watch their dreams unfold,” says M. A. Moses, USA.



India’s The Sunday Guardian says this of A. K. Luthienne’s writing, “Fast-paced with a remarkable storyline that encourages us to follow our heart and destiny, it is a must read.”



More reviews at http://www.goodreads.com



The Sacred Quest Trilogy is available now as books and e-books through Amazon and all major retailers worldwide.



For more information on all visit www.akluthienne.com



Press pack at www.akluthienne.com/index.php/press/press-pack



Photos/Images at www.akluthienne.com/index.php/press/press-photographs



About the Author: A.K. Luthienne

A.K. Luthienne is an internationally acclaimed author, philosopher and alchemist. Based upon her own mysterious and incredible life experiences, she believes that we are each inherently an alchemist. She writes her unique, epic novels to open people to dare to reclaim their destiny.



She has appeared on television and radio across the globe, addressed large audiences from Australia to Antarctica, run week-long intensive programs exploring personal alchemy throughout Europe and immersed herself in the company of archeologists, linguists, mythologists, neuro-scientists, historians and scientists as she has decoded thousands of years of unsolved mythology and history as part of the epic stories she writes.



With a strong knowledge of screenwriting, her books are a spectacular cinematic experience and have had a life enhancing impact on thousands of people around the world.



Contact: To request books for review, author interviews and appearances or further information please contact Press@akluthienne.com , Published by Ether Earth Publishing.