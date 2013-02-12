Thousands Turn to GoGoFlorist.com to Celebrate Valentine's Day in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- GoGoFlorist.com is now accepting pre-orders for Valentine's Day 2013, which falls on Thursday, February 14, 2013.



“Valentine's Day is extremely popular in Thailand. GoGoFlorist.com will help you bring a smile to your loved one's face on Valentine's Day with one of our beautiful flower bouquets and great gifts such as teddy bears and chocolates. It's the perfect way to say 'I love you!'” explained GoGoFlorist.com owner Kanya Kanwana.



Valentine's Day has been celebrated as a holiday since 1537, as that's when Britain's King Henry VII officially declared that February 14 would mark St. Valentine's Day. The holiday is named after a church bishop who secretly performed weddings, despite Roman Empire's leader Claudius II's declaration that men must remain single during war time, as he believed single men made better, more brazen warriors. For his defiance, Bishop Valentine was sentenced to death. He was later named a saint.



Valentine's Day is a very popular occasion in Thailand, which also happens to be an extremely popular honeymoon destination for newlyweds and individuals who are vacationing to celebrate their anniversary. In fact, Thailand has received a number of awards and distinctions for its popularity as a romantic vacation destination, including Travel & Leisure Magazine's 2012 Best Wedding Destination Award, and it was dubbed the “Sexiest Romance Honeymoon Destination in Asia” by Recommend Magazine.



Thailand's resorts and dozens of romantic vacation spots are inundated by foreign love birds who travel to the Asian island nation to mark Valentine's Day. Thailand is home to some very unique Valentine's Day wedding events.



One very unique way to mark Valentine's Day 2013 is with the Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony, which will take place in Trang Province from February 13 to February 15, 2013. Meanwhile, individuals visiting Surin Province can celebrate Valentine's Day with a wedding on elephant back! The traditional Sut Tae wedding ceremonies are held at the Elephant Study Center in the Tha Tum District of Thailand's Surin Province. These are just a couple of the unique ways that Valentine's Day is celebrated in Thailand.



In Thailand, as in many other regions of the world, roses and flowers are an extremely popular Valentine's Day gift. According to statistics, more than 110 million roses are delivered across the globe annually to mark each Valentine's Day.



With GoGoFlorist, individuals from across the globe can send Valentine's Day flowers to a loved one in Thailand. Or, if you're scheduling a romantic second honeymoon, you can arrange to get flowers delivered while you're in-country.



GoGoFlorist.com enables individuals across the globe to send Valentine's Day flowers to any destination in Thailand. GoGoFlorist.com maintains a network of florists across the Asian nation, in large cities and small, rural villages. Deliveries are available between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Same-day delivery is available, but you must place your order by 4:00 p.m. local time.



Due to the high order volume on and around Valentine's Day, GoGoFlorist.com recommends placing a pre-order to ensure your Valentine's Day flower preference is available for this very special occasion!



Contact:

John Shoane

08 603 8275

422 Sinchai Soi 1,

On Nut 36 Sualung District

Sualung sub district Bangkok 1024

info@gogoflorist.com