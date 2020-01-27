Threat Detection Systems Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027: FMI Report

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Threat Detection Systems market is growing significantly due to incapability of web filtration and anti-virus solutions to secure business applications from advance and organized cyber-attacks that includes malware and remote access to business applications to steal corporate data.



Threat Detection Systems are the modern threat detection tools that helps user in malware detection with the help of sandboxing technology. These Threat Detection Systems provides various benefits to user such as threat behavior analysis, cost reduction, minimize complexity, network visibility and network control.



Threat Detection Systems provide security against advance persistence threats, email based threats such as web exploit, viruses, sensitive data loss, unauthorized data access and others. These Threat Detection Systems identifies malware and analysis platform using sandboxing to provide detailed information of suspected malware captured by the installed system. These Threat Detection Systems also helps in providing security compliances by automating incident management process and providing logging, regulating data leaving from network through any mode and achieving compliances for complex systems to secure them.



Threat Detection Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges



The major factor driving the adoption of Threat Detection Systems is the growing need for network visibility and control. With the growing attacks on networks to access unauthorized information, many businesses have started demanding Threat Detection Systems for network security. The network control solutions helps in identifying malicious activity through network traffic analysis. It also provides multi-level analysis to control the functioning of networks. Other driving factors are rising need for device protection and endpoint security automation.



The key challenge for Threat Detection Systems is lack of knowledge among users. Manu businesses are not aware about sandboxing technology due to which threat potential on network increases. Moreover other challenges such as lack of control on end point connectivity solutions, lack of supporting software such as SIEM (Security Information and Event management.



Threat Detection Systems Market: Segmentation



Key Contracts:



In June 2016, Lockheed Martin has entered into the partnership with Interset, a threat detection solution provider. This partnership will help Lockheed martin to utilizes Interset based insider Threat Detection platform in combination with Lockheed Martin's Wisdom ITI solutionthat will help customer to gather contextual data and correlate the human behavior with IT system behavior so as to make quick reaction to cyber security attacks.



In April 2016, CyberEdge has entered into the partnership with Darktrace an enterprise Immune system tec hnology provider. This partnership will help CyberEdge to deliver cyber threat detection solutions to its clients as well as improving cyber security capabilities of CyberEdge.



In Threat Detection Systems market there are many vendors some of them are Barracuda Networks, Blue Coat Systems, Cisco, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Intel and others



Regional Overview



Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for Threat Detection Systems market due to high adoption of digital technologies, and modern technologies such as cloud, mobile and analytics among businesses. The high adoption of security solutions and threat protection solutions is also helping the market for Threat Detection System to grow significantly. Companies such as Cisco is also working towards the development of Threat Detection solutions with the partnerships in this market to enhance market opportunities.