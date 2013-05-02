New Threat Detection Technology Could Prevent Next Boston Bombing

El Paso, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The RRA Center has announced the release of a revolutionary new video-analysis technology which is capable of remotely and automatically identifying individuals who pose potential security threats, in real-time, using standard video-imaging systems. The technology, known as the Remote Credibility Assessment System (RCAS), is based upon the scientific principle that involuntary physiological micro-movements of humans are linked to the vestibular system. By capturing and analyzing these naturally occurring phenomena with commercially available video systems, the collected data can be processed to determine various human psycho-physiological states.



RCAS detects the psycho-physiological states of humans by analyzing involuntary three dimensional (3-D) movements and fluctuations accumulated over several frames of video. RCAS then evaluates the micro-movement changes, which are not detectable by the human eye, to quantitatively characterize the psycho-physiological condition of individuals. The system can accurately identify abnormal human psycho-physiological states, of either a single person or from individuals in a crowd.



Commander Ivan Ortega, the Director of Operations for the RRA Center, explained RCAS can remotely and non-invasively evaluate humans to assist in preventing serious security incidents from occurring. "The information that can be gleaned from RCAS images has not been previously available through conventional video analysis technologies. Every pixel of RCAS imaging reflects micro-movement parameters. The visualization of 3-D fluctuations based on micro-movement parameters can be correlated in real-time to various mental or emotional states, such as agitation, anger, stress, tension, aggression, etc., as well as mood and other subliminal conditions. There is no other psycho-physiological evaluation technology in the world capable of providing such real-time threat assessment data. The adoption of RCAS technology for mainstream video surveillance applications will significantly enhance security across the USA. For the first time, the psycho-physiological condition of individuals can be remotely evaluated, and suitable security measures can be taken to determine the underlying reason for a person's abnormal condition. RCAS is one of only a handful of technologies I am aware of that can actually be used to help prevent security catastrophes, such as the recent terrorist bombing in Boston. RCAS it is currently being used in a number of sensitive security zones, and is actively detecting abnormal human behavior with excellent results."



"Technically, RCAS analyzes otherwise undetectable movements and micro-fluctuations in space in comparison to the displayed vestibular reflexes. Since the 'human system' is balanced reflexively, not by conscious movement, it can be likened to a balanced thermodynamic system. A certain portion of the internal energy, which changes the balance within this system, is expended for physical movements and fluctuations. Each human psycho-physiological condition is characterized by a certain power consumption, which is transformed to micro-movements. The parameters of the micro-movements for a stable psycho-physiological condition of a person are stable in time. Thus, parameters of micro-movements change only after a person's psycho-physiological condition changes. RCAS is the only system capable of analyzing various parameters of micro-movements at a level that is physiology connected with the psycho-emotional state of humans."



"Potential applications for RCAS technology include law enforcement, terrorist threat detection, credibility assessment and lie detection, intelligence and counterintelligence, major event security, border security, airport security, as well as enhancing existing video surveillance systems for threat detection applications. RCAS is an ideal complement to a layered security approach consisting of a mix of multiple technologies, multiple sensors, and human experts."



To learn more about RCAS, visit http://www.rcasimaging.com. For further details about the RRA Center and its unique technologies, contact Commander Ivan Ortega at 915-443-7722 or by email at ivanortega@rrasolutions.com .