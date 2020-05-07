Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- The global threat intelligence market is expected to amass substantial returns from mobile-based solutions, due to the exponential rate at which cases of mobile cyberattacks & mobile frauds are growing. According to a 2018 report by ThreatMetrix, the first two quarters of 2018 witnessed the cases of mobile attacks across the globe reach the 150 million mark with attack rates growing 24% year-over-year. While the growing penetration of mobile devices has undoubtedly been a crucial factor in the rise of digital commerce, the trend has also proved to be extremely conducive for numerous malicious entities to carry out fraudulent activities.



Moreover, other growing trends such as Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) & Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) being adopted across a number of enterprises, while facilitating greater convenience, are creating more vulnerabilities in the organization networks. Fueled by these trends the global threat intelligence market share from mobile-based solutions will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% over 2019-2025.



The exponential growth graph depicted by the global threat intelligence market in the recent years can undoubtedly be credited to the massive surge in the number of connected endpoints. Presently, there are more than 3 billion end-users across the world that are connected to the Internet, while connected-devices in threat intelligence market are anticipated to surpass the 50 billion mark by year 2020. Having understood the dependency of these endpoints on the Internet to be able to interact with each other, cybercriminals have been exploiting the reliance to obtain an unauthorized access to the connected endpoint devices to undertake numerous malicious activities.



Banking institutions have tremendously benefited from the advent of digital platforms, in turn making it vulnerable to cyberattacks, or exposure of sensitive information and data to intruders or hackers. These institutions require active solutions against these problems in order to identify network sources that are compromised and create a strategy to fight against the already existing and upcoming threats. The BFSI segment had accounted for nearly 30% of global threat intelligence market share in 2018 and is anticipated expand in the forthcoming years.



The increasing use of smart devices across several business applications and the growing penetration of IoT in enterprises has led to the occurrence of numerous cybercrime activities and has necessitated the use of threat intelligence solutions. Asia-Pacific threat intelligence market is anticipated to register a 17% CAGR during the forecast period, driven by government initiatives to boost digital transformations and emerging cybersecurity providers, resulting in a comprehensive effort to advance the security of business.



