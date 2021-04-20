Threat Intelligence Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Increasing demand for 3D holographic displays in a wide range of sectors and rapid growth in 5G technologies and smartphone penetration are key factors driving market growth



Steady revenue growth of the global threat intelligence market can be attributed to increasing cyber-attacks and concerns regarding constant need for high-level vigilance in this regard. Real-time threat intelligence finds use in maintaining visibility of the threat landscape to enable security infrastructure and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats.



The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In January 2020, Thales entered into a partnership agreement with GE Steam Power to provide a cybersecurity solutions suite for power plant operations.



Threat intelligence market in North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets in 2020 owing to high incidence of cyber threats, data breaches, and robust presence of several IT & telecom and BFSI companies in countries in the region. Additionally, presence of leading threat intelligence solution providers such as IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, and DXC Technology are causative of robust market growth in the region.



Key players in the market include McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc..



Furthermore, the report supplies an in-depth understanding and insight into the leading manufacturers and players with a brief overview of their business. This section deals with the latest business moves, product launches, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and profitable business ventures. The report also includes revenue estimations and CAGR of the Threat Intelligence market in the coming years.



Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud-based



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security Information and Event Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Security Analytics

Incident Response

Risk & Compliance

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Information Technology

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others



Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Threat Intelligence market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Threat Intelligence market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Threat Intelligence market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Threat Intelligence market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



