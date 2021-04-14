Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The researcher assessing the Threat Intelligence market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.



The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global threat intelligence market can be attributed to increasing cyber-attacks and concerns regarding constant need for high-level vigilance in this regard.



Threat intelligence market in North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets in 2020 owing to high incidence of cyber threats, data breaches, and robust presence of several IT & telecom and BFSI companies in countries in the region. Additionally, presence of leading threat intelligence solution providers such as IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, and DXC Technology are causative of robust market growth in the region.



Key players in the market include McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud-based



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security Information and Event Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Security Analytics

Incident Response

Risk & Compliance

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Information Technology

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others



Moreover, the report centers on providing comprehensive analytical data on the regional segments, which includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and the Rest of the World.



Important Points Mentioned in the Threat Intelligence Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Threat Intelligence Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Threat Intelligence Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Threat Intelligence

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Threat Intelligence

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…