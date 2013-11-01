Threats of TDoS Attacks to Businesses Revealed in New Post on the TelcoDepot.com Blog

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Business phone systems are rendered unreachable during a TDoS (telephony denial of service) attack – a fact that has been illustrated in a new post by phone experts TelcoDepot.com.



The post on the TelcoDepot.com blog went on to describe exactly what happens during a TDoS attack, especially from the perspective of what businesses might lose during such an attack. Advice was also offered on how businesses can mitigate such attacks in the first place, and how best to recover after the fact.



Readers will learn that it is possible for ‘cyber-criminals’ to instantaneously bombard their public telephone lines with bogus calls, rendering those phone lines unreachable to genuine callers. Also revealed is the loss that can result from such attacks if they are to occur – especially damage to business processes, financial transactions, and a business’ corporate image.



Titled “Beware of TDoS Attacks on Your Corporate VoIP Network”, the post recommends that businesses with VoIP phone systems take steps such as deploying firewalls on their corporate phone network and using dynamic network designs to limit the likelihood of TDoS attacks on their network.



The post also urged businesses to invest in active social media accounts and emergency phone lines not disclosed to the public as part of contingency plans to provide an intervention during the recovery stage after a TDoS attack might have occurred.



TelcoDepot.com CEO Yaron Ram on the post:



“Though unlikely, TDoS attacks pose a serious threat to business operations. Because TDoS attacks cripple business communications, they have an unprecedented ability to cause significant financial loss for businesses – the major reason why we published this post highlighting the dangers of these attacks and simple prevention strategies businesses can adopt.”



Businesses can read this and other posts on the TelcoDepot.com blog: www.telcodepot.com/blog



Read the Telco Depot blog for information about phone systems, VoIP, and general telephony advice from real experts with decades of experience in serving business phone systems and quality VoIP services to businesses all over the country.



TelcoDepot.com also operates a free phone consultation service for businesses.



Call TelcoDepot.com now on 1-800-390-1200 to speak with a customer support agent, or send an email to info@telcodepot.com to discuss any phone system or VoIP issues you may have.



About TelcoDepot.com

TelcoDepot.com is a leading online supplier of all types of business phone systems, including key phone systems and VoIP phones, as well as VoIP services, hosted PBX solutions, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems.



The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordably-priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.