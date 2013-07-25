Three Bedroom Condos Currently for Rent at ICON Brickell

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Brickell.com, a real estate website specializing in Brickell Rentals, has announced that three numerous bedroom units are currently available for rent at ICON Brickell, one of the area’s most popular condominiums.



The website has an entire page dedicated to the ICON Brickell, which includes specifications, image, sales and rental data, and other relevant information. Users can access a live listing of available rentals, each with their own profiles detailing number of bedrooms, living area, price by square footage, and so on. The firm explicitly keeps this section up-to-date in order to account for new rentals, price reductions, and other important market trends.



The ICON Brickell, which opened only in 2009, is one of the newest condos in the area. Constructed by the prominent Related Group, and designed by renowned architectural firm Arquitectonica, the condo is widely considered to be one of the most luxurious and popular residential complexes in Miami. It consists of 57-story twin towers that comprise a total of 715 units. Available units range from 546 to 2,198 square feet, with other floor plans including studio apartments and 1 to 3 bedroom condos. Among its many noteworthy amenities is an exclusive spa, a prime waterfront location, boat docks, and an advanced fitness center.



The community of Brickell has been identified as the fastest-growing in South Florida, and one of the leading commercial and financial centers in the region. Brickell.com was formed largely in response to this increase in demand, providing a number of listings in other condominiums and subsectors within Brickell.



The company has risen to become one of the leading sources on properties in Brickell and adjacent Downtown Miami. It’s particularly well-known for its personalized services, professionally-designed website, and cost-effective approach to real estate. In addition to providing condos for sale or rent, Birckell.com also provides services related to selling or investing in Brickell properties.