Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- 3D IC/Chip & TSV Interconnects Market - Global Forecast & Trend Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology (Substrate, Bonding Techniques, Process Realization, Fabrication), Products (Memory, LED, Sensor, MEMS, Power & Analog Components) & Applications (Mobile Devices, Processors, ICT, Networking, Automotive, Defense)
The gradual migration towards 3D ICs with TSVs happened with accelerated demand for higher bandwidths, reduced power consumption, and higher density. 3D IC technology and its integration with through silicon vias (TSVs) have been witnessing significant commercial strides in the past two years. This is mainly attributed to the high efficiency of the solution and the guaranteed return on investment (ROI) to the investors.
Improved performance, reduced timing, and form factor motivation serve as key drivers for adoption of 3D IC and TSV interconnect solutions. On the other hand, thermal and testing issues and high cost involved largely restrain the growth of the market. In terms of revenue generation, Asia is observed to hold the highest share of around 40%, followed by North America with 35%.
Amongst the different end-products that utilize 3D ICs and TSV interconnects, memories and sensors are expected to provide the largest market owing to improvements in design that can be achieved and the growing demand for such enhanced designs in a wide variety of applications. With respect to the application sectors, consumer electronics sector largely contributes to the overall growth of the market. In the near future, it is expected that newer applications such as hybrid memory, graphics processor unit, low density parity check decoder, and cell broadband engine will emerge and serve as potential markets for 3D ICs and TSV interconnects.
The global 3D IC market is expected to grow from $2.21 billion in 2009 to $6.55 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2011 to 2016. The companies in this market need to efficiently balance their expenditure between capacity expansion and technology advancement. This is considered critical since the market for 3D ICs is yet to gain complete recognition and its successful penetration into different end-user segments is largely governed by the R&D initiatives.
IntSim is an open-source CAD tool to simulate 2D and 3D-ICs. It can be used for predicting 2D/3D chip power, die size, number of metal levels, and optimal sizes of metal levels based on various technology and design parameters. Users can also study scaling trends, and use IntSim to optimize their chip designs.
