Three Hotel Deals, for Under 200 a Night in Johnson City, Gainesville and Baton Rouge

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- One of the finest deals ever given away in the hotel industry, has recently been announced by three of some renowned hotels based in Johnson City Tennessee, Gainesville Downtown Florida and Baton Rouge Downtown Louisiana, to be availed for a limited time. Beautifully landscaped, the hotels serve as the perfect spots for those visiting the areas for businesses or pleasure purposes. Booking and other details can easily be found at their respective websites along with an extensive range of other valuable services.



The Hampton Inn Johnson City Hotel is located in the southwest of downtown Johnson City, nestled in between the Blue Ridge Mountains, close to the heart of Johnson’s City’s strongest growth corridor. It features 77 spacious guestrooms, 9 Jacuzzi Suites, and 2 Executive Class Suites with all the comfort and satisfaction, expected by today’s travelers. Recently, the Hampton Inn Johnson City has earned the 2013 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor for its commendable line of services in the hotel industry. Its per night rates starts from $109 (excluding taxes), and can be read in detail at, http://www.hamptoninnjohnsoncity.com/.



The second hotel in the category, The Hampton Inn and Suites Gainesville Downtown in Florida is ideally situated in the heart of Downtown Gainesville’s Historic District, vibrant business, entertainment and dining centre, and in the close proximity to the University of Florida and Shands Healthcare. It is known for its rich warm colors with subtle charm that embraces both the history and beauty of the area. It offers premier lodging with elegant, amenity-filled guest rooms, breathtaking natural views and a warm inviting décor. The customers are fully assured of high quality and efficient service with 100% guaranteed satisfaction. Its per night charges starts from $169, not including taxes. More details on the booking procedure can be found at its website, http://www.hamptoninnandsuitesgainesville.com/.



Last hotel to be offering the outstanding hotel rates comes under the head of Hampton Inn and Suites Baton Rouge Hotel in Downtown, a brand new hotel located in the heart of the beautiful Baton Rouge. It is equipped with signature features such as one circular bedroom suites overlooking the Mississippi River, guest rooms and studio suites with fascinating balconies. In addition, the travelers can also benefit from a whole range of other unmatched services and incomparable amenities. The hotel offers competitive rates, starting from $119 (excluding taxes) per night. Additional detail on the reservation procedure can be read at, http://www.hamptonbatonrouge.com/index.html.



Interested individuals can avail this invaluable opportunity by going through the links mentioned above and can guarantee themselves one of the most memorable end of season ever.



Media Contact: David Berger

Email: d.berger@hospitalityamerica.com

Website: http://www.hospitalityamerica.com