Three Palm Software and Planmed Oy Announce Partnership

Los Gatos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Three Palm Software and Planmed Oy today announced that they have signed a partnership agreement, in which Planmed will offer Three Palm Software’s WorkstationOne™ as part of its digital mammography portfolio.



WorkstationOne is a full-featured breast imaging workstation, with an emphasis on efficient reviewing workflow and expert viewing methodologies such as Tabar’s systematic viewing masks. WorkstationOne supports IHE mammography image profile and the display of CAD markers as well as GSPS graphic annotation. WorkstationOne is a software product that can be installed on an off-the-shelf general purpose computer with one or two gray-scale high resolution monitors and one color monitor. The gray-scale high resolution monitors have to be FDA cleared to be used in the US.



Planmed’s digital mammography system, Nuance™ Excel, is approved by the FDA for marketing in the US. The system has also CE, Health Canada, SFDA, KFDA, PAL, REG and other major product approvals. The Planmed Nuance Excel FFDM System combines fast examination time, low radiation dose, and outstanding image quality. The system includes Planmed’s proprietary MaxView Breast Positioning System for enhanced tissue visibility, and Side Access patient positioning for optimal working ergonomics.



Patrick Heffernan, CEO of Three Palm Software comments “Planmed’s strength in digital mammography, particularly in specific regions of the world, provides opportunities to deliver WorkstationOne to a larger customer base. We are pleased to partner with Planmed as they expand into new markets.”



“We are impressed with the depth of functionality of the WorkstationOne product, and believe that it will provide a strong companion to our Nuance digital mammography systems”, said Vesa Mattila, Vice President of Planmed. “This partnership will allow us to offer a state of the art digital mammography viewing station to our customers worldwide.”



About Three Palm Software

Three Palm Software (TPS) was founded in 2007 to develop software applications for the breast imaging market. MammoOne™, a line of leading-edge software products for mammography, is designed to aid in the early and accurate diagnosis of disease impacting the health and well-being of women.



About Planmed Oy and the Planmeca Group

Planmed Oy develops, manufactures, and markets advanced imaging equipment and accessories for mammography and orthopedic imaging. Planmed's extensive mammography product range covers digital and analog units, stereotactic biopsy devices, and breast positioning systems for an early detection of breast cancer. Within orthopedic 3D imaging Planmed offers low dose extremity CT imaging for quicker, easier and more accurate diagnosis at the Point-of-Care.



Planmed Oy exports more than 98% of its production to over 70 countries worldwide. The principal markets are Europe, Japan, and Oceania as well as North and Latin America where the company has considerable market shares. Planmed Oy is part of the Finland-based Planmeca Group which manufactures and markets advanced equipment for medical and dental fields. The Group employs approximately 2,400 professionals and the estimated turnover for the year 2012 is MEUR 750.



