Three Patents Granted for Technology Used in Robotic Industrial Trucks by Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Seegrid has received numerous patents that cover the operation, design, and interaction of robotic industrial trucks, including patents on the use of evidence grid technology for navigation, signaling and communication with operators, and performing services with robots based on having awareness of the environment.



Recently Seegrid, Corporation announced the issuance of three patents to protect the unique designs of the Robotic Industrial Trucks. The patents are for the Multidimensional Evidence Grids and System and Methods for Applying Same, Methods for Repurposing Temporal-Spatial Information Collected by Service Robots, and the Multi Head Camera Design.



The “Multidimensional Evidence Grids and System and Methods for Applying Same” was issued US Patent No. 8427472 on April 23, 2013. This patent was awarded to robotics pioneer Hans Moravec, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Seegrid Corporation, for his work on vision based navigation of autonomous vehicles. It describes the functionality of Seegrid’s navigation system which operates by processing range data captured using stereoscopic vision, building 3-D maps of the environment and subsequently navigating through the environment using the maps as a reference.



The “Methods for Repurposing Temporal-Spatial Information Collected by Service Robots” was issued US Patent No. 8433442 on April 30, 2013. The same patent (Patent No. 2249999) was issued in Europe on March 27, 2013. This patent allows re-use of data gathered while servicing a facility for another service purpose.



The robotic material handling company also announced the issuance of US Patent No. D680142 for “Multi Head Camera Design” on April 16, 2013. This patent is for the unique design of the Camera Head that is part of the Seegrid S-Kit. It incorporates the shape and details of the head. This patent protects the unique industrial design aspects of the camera head, allowing it to be used in all types of environments and facilities while providing rugged functionality along with pleasing aesthetics.



Seegrid is the only supplier of commercial vision-guided vehicles, and has developed core technologies that make this possible. The grant of this patent further solidifies Seegrid’s leadership position in the $38 billion dollar material handling forklift market.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell, Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500