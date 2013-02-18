Three Scotland-Based Designers to Set Up Showroom for London Fashion Week

Dundalk, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Jayne Maguire was thrilled to hear that three of her favourite designers from Scotland are to join forces for London Fashion Week, in order to launch a showroom dedicated to Scottish luxury brands. It will be the first ever collaboration between Iona Crawford, Bebaroque and Belinda Roberston Cashmere, and is set to take place in the Hardy Tree Gallery in London. Together, the three designers will be exhibiting their collections for autumn/winter 2013. This will allow them to build up their profile, meet new buyers and most importantly, bring the Scottish fashion industry into the public eye.



Fashion-lover Jayne Maguire was surprised that such diverse brands would decide to work together, but Iona Crawford pointed out that this will simply make the showroom all the more interesting. Bebaroque is a decorative hosiery brand which designs screen printed and embellished body stockings and tights, Iona Crawford focuses on creating intricate, delicate clothing made from printed silk and laser cut leather and Belinda Robertson Cashmere sells, as the name suggests, cashmere clothing made by selection of Scotland-based designers.



Bebaroque’s co-founder, Mhairi McNicol, said that she normally likes to go to London Fashion Week alone, but when she and Chloe Patience, were approached by the two other designers, she decided it was a great opportunity for them and immediately said yes. Jayne Maguire barrister and fashion devotee notes that Bebaroque has gone from strength to strength since it was first established six years ago, and now, some of the world’s most famous celebrities, including Kate Perry, Beyonce, Kylie Minogue and Lady Gaga, have been spotted wearing their designs.



In the past, the brand has designed bespoke hosiery specifically for catwalk shows, and has collaborated with PPQ. In addition to this, they have also exhibited their designs at Somerset House. However, Mhairi says that whilst these were all amazing experiences, a showroom exhibit in the capital is far more effective when it comes to meeting potential buyers.



Iona Crawford has said that she is mostly interested in raising the current profile of Scottish fabric manufacturers – she herself uses fabric from Scottish-based companies for her own designs, whilst Belinda Robertson is hoping to highlight Scottish cashmere, specifically. Robertson added that St Pancras, where the showroom is located in London, is the perfect location, as it’s a contemporary area, and very accessible, meaning that a large number of buyers are likely to pay them a visit.



