Three Sisters Jewelry Design Announces Their Feature in Lucky Magazine and the Wrap Up of a Successful Holiday Sale

Cardiff by the Sea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- This Holiday Season Three Sisters Jewelry Design had an overwhelming turnout for holiday orders and personalized jewelry gift purchases. People throughout the nation eagerly purchased several pieces of hand stamped jewelry from Three Sisters, providing loved ones with memory induced items that could bring joy and nostalgia to any wearer.



Among the most popular items for purchase were mommy jewelry and handmade necklaces such as the 'Imperial Palace' featured in "US Magazine," and worn by Heidi Klum. This piece is offered in sterling silver or gold filling and has two name tags, an established tag and a his and her tag. Perfect for representing a relationship, marriage or family. 'Memphis' was another design popularly sold. This piece is smaller and more simple than the 'Imperial Palace' featuring a tag for a name or initial (with the option for an additional tag baring a name) and a tag for a special date, be it anniversary or birth. These pieces were ordered frequently during the holiday season to represent buyers loved ones be it spouse, child or family member. The largest target of buyers were new mothers ordering necklaces featuring their child's birthday and name.



Also helping to contribute to Three Sisters' success, is their third promotional collaboration with Lucky Magazine. Over the past eight months Lucky Magazine has recognized Three Sisters as one of their top gift giving sites for any occasion.



Some of the most unique places ordering Three Sisters Jewelry nationally are Chicago, Seattle and Texas. While overseas the company has received an incredible amount of orders from all over the world including Ireland/England, Sweden/Denmark, South Africa, Japan and Italy/France. Canada and Australia have been marked as the two countries to purchase the most orders of Three Sisters Jewelry Design across the globe.



There are many reasons that buyers have come forth and purchased pieces from Three Sisters Jewelry; to celebrate a birth, remember the loss of a loved one, a reminder of cancer survivorship and even the finding of an adoptive parent after a 20 year search. Whatever your reason, Three Sisters provides their customers with elegant, sentimental pieces for that person or occasion you wish to hold close.



For more information:

Three Sisters Jewelry Design

Call: 760.415.3744

Email: Info@ThreeSistersJewelryDesign.com