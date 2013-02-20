Three Sisters Jewelry Design Is Featured In: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2013

Cardiff by the Sea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Three Sisters Jewelry, a hand-stamped jewelry company, announces their recent feature in the 2013 Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated. Based out of San Diego, California this small and successful company continues to thrive as it headlines jewelry pieces in high fashion magazines throughout the world. In 2012 Three Sisters Jewelry was featured three times in Lucky Magazine's Must Have Section and continues to make way as a company with product in high demand.



Owner and founder of Three Sisters Jewelry, Zoe Mohler stated, "Three Sisters is ecstatic to be included as a contributing designer to this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. It's an honor to be included with the amazing line of designers in this year's edition."



Three Sisters Jewelry offers consumers a jewelry product unlike any other. Each jewelry piece, whether a necklace or bracelet, is crafted by hand. Made to order, the designers take time to create personalized jewelry for each customer. On each product page of the company website a buyer can choose what name(s), date(s) or initial(s) to have engraved on their selected item. What sets Three Sisters Jewelry apart is, without the use of machines, every letter or number on a jewelry piece will be different from the next. From the depth of each character to the spacing of each word, the placement of every marking is specific and customized to the buyer, guarantying originality.



The company specializes in designing various necklaces and bracelets, available in gold or silver. Bracelets come in different colors and are offered in various styles including gold or silver bangles, stone beaded bands or fabric wraps. Necklaces range in style, length and look. Each necklace is customized with charms and placed on a chain. Charms are hand cut and come in a variety of shapes: rectangular, oval or circular. Chains are available in a range of styles, from chokers to layering necklaces.



