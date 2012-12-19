Three Sisters Jewelry Features High Quality Hand Stamped Jewelry This Holiday Season

Cardiff by the Sea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Three Sisters Jewelry is pleased to offer its customers beautiful hand stamped jewelry this holiday season. Each piece featured is unique and personalized for everyone to enjoy. Three sisters works diligently with each customer discussing the make and design of each ordered piece every step of the way. Each item is a one of a kind handmade piece of art whether it be a bracelet or necklace. Buyers love Three Sisters because the jewelry is “eclectic and carefree – like the whimsical nature of fall leaves.”



There are many options for purchases. With a wide selection of charms, beads, and gems on a variety of different necklaces and bracelets customers are given dozens of options when searching for the perfect personalized piece of jewelry. Each item features a hand stamped number, initial or word representing a sentimental reminder of a birthday, anniversary, holiday, etc. These items are a great way to remind yourself or someone else of a special occasion. A great gift for a mother, husband or daughter. Each piece is made from a mixture of silver or gold and crafted with the most delicate of care. For those searching for a unique look and style, a number of the vintage hand stamped jewelry collections are available this holiday season.



Part of the charm in Three Sisters Jewelry is that no two pieces are the same. Each is constructed by hand, making each letter differently engraved then the next. Whether it is the depth of each letter or the spacing of each word the placement on each design is unique and true to the buyer. Every item is cut by hand to form the shape of each rectangular, oval or circular piece and comes with a variety of styles from choker to a layering necklace.



Buy a piece of personalized jewelry today. At Three Sisters Jewelry each precious moment can be savored with a heartfelt unique reminder. Why not treat yourself or someone else to something special that they can cherish forever.



Contact:

Zoe Mohler

Three Sisters Jewelry Design

(760) 415-3744

Info@threesistersjewelrydesign.com